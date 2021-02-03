The world has lost a beautiful person. Bettalene "Betty" Pierce Lavanhar passed away the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born Sept. 16, 1942, in Abilene, Texas, and grew up in Oklahoma City. Betty graduated from Harding High School. She and her husband, Herb Lavanhar, moved to Alexandria, Va., and they both worked in Washington, D.C. After retirement, they moved to North Shore, then to Lenoir City.
Betty enjoyed reading and listening to music. She was a whiz at sudoku. Betty was a founding and very active member of Oak Ridge Sportsman Association. She was well-respected and loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Wilma Pierce; her husband, Herb Lavanhar; three nephews, Michael, Pierce and Jason; and one grand-nephew, Jonathan.
She is mourned by her brother, Duncan Pierce; sister, Shelley Phelps, and their families; special friend, Jimmy Harrison; and many friends at ORSA.
Friends could have come Saturday to pay their respects at Click Funeral Home. Family and friends gathered at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter, 250 Jaime Drive, Loudon, TN 37774.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com