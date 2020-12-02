Beryl Eugene “Bud” McNabb, 86, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Tennova Medical Center after a short illness.
Bud was a faithful man of God with a heart of gold. He retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory after 34 years. Bud served in the United States Army with the 82nd Air Borne Division, 101st Air Borne Division, the 11th Air Borne Division and was honorably discharged as a corporal. He was a member of Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM and he sure loved to fish. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel; parents, Beryl and Nora; granddaughters, Wanda Gail and Amanda Lane; great-grandson, Elijah Ryan Stephens; and brothers and sister, Bill, Fred, Sid, Betty, Donita, Jan, JoAnn and Peggy.
He is survived by wife, Barbara Moats McNabb; children, Kenny (Marsha), Pam, Jeff (Lena) and Sandi (Jerry); grandchildren, Amie (Kevin), Wendy (Eric), Joey (Amy), Lacey (Seth), Josh (Connie), Lindsey (Chance), Amber (Ryan), Christine (Ryan) and Katie (Hayden); 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, George (Lily Mae) and Blue (Donna); best friend and uncle, Johnny McNabb; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Denny Moore officiating. Family and friends gathered by 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and proceeded to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 1 p.m. Full military honors were conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vaughn’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com