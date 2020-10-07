Ann Bays, of Lenoir City, passed away Oct. 5, 2020.
She was a founding member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lee Bays Jr.; daughter, Brenda Lou Garner; parents, Pete and Catherine Leddy; and sister, Barbara Leddy.
Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tom Bays Sr.; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Sharon Bays; daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Gary Conner; grandchildren, Jeremy Garner, Casey Bays, Kristen Bays, Derek Garner, Katy (Jamie) Petty and Kelly Bays; great-grandchildren, Jackson Garner and Mason Petty; and brothers, Pete (Carol) Leddy and Mike Leddy.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com