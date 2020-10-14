Angeline Nellie Ciapponi Struttmann, 96, passed away peacefully Oct. 6, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Born Jan. 5, 1924, in Akron, Ohio, she married in 1949 and lived with her husband of 71 years in seven states, adopting each new community as her own. Always graceful and polite, she referred to each move as “an adventure” and meant it. Once settled in a community, she organized neighborhood and church programs and gave back to the communities she adopted, including being a Girl Scout leader for many years. While living in Kentucky, she was honored with the title, Kentucky Colonel, an award given only to those who have shown outstanding service to the community. Eager to get involved and get to know people, she frequently entertained guests in her home, hosting holiday parties when her children were young and bridge card games after they were grown. Christmas was one of her favorite holidays and she especially enjoyed singing carols. Angie’s singing was contagious. When she was younger, she was recorded singing in a glee club and had a treasure trove of memorized songs, which she passed down to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping and hiking and loved to read, especially historical fiction, and cookbooks, imagining as she read, what it might taste like. She was an accomplished seamstress and created a legacy of handmade quilts. In retirement in Loudon, she was an avid volunteer at the local hospital and at Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County. She was dedicated to the Catholic church and her commitment to faith, including teaching religion classes to children and leading Bible study groups. Always caring for the needs of others, she was perpetually positive and grateful for all the experiences she had in life.
Prior to her marriage, she had an accounting career with Quaker Oats which she gave up to start a family. She later applied her organizational and writing skills as a legal secretary. A dedicated employee in all her roles, she once insisted on going to work at the Olin Library on the Cornell University Campus in 1969, despite the chaos and disruption caused by student protests and occupation of the student union.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Gregory and Nellie Ciapponi; her sister, Marie Louise Ciapponi Kurtz; and her daughters-in-law, Pat Fitzgibbons-Struttmann and Lynn Markowitz. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Tom (BethAnne English), Shelley (Gary) Heinz, Tim (Jayne Stuart), Todd (Natalie), Marie (Joe Hoffman) and Ted (Michele); her grandchildren, Caitlin (Hilary O’Brien) Heinz, Trent Struttmann, Tate (Davis) Poisson, Alice (Chase) Blair, Brooke (Alex) Kluemper, Madeline Struttmann, Andrew Struttmann, Joe Struttmann, Mathew Struttmann, Andy Struttmann, Hannah Struttmann and Emilie and Sarah Hoffman; and her great-grandchildren, Doc Heinz, August and Robin Kluemper and Jules Poisson.
Memorial services were held Oct. 12 at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City.
You may send condolences to Larry Struttmann at Bickford Senior Living, 6525 N. High Street, Worthington, OH 43085.