Alvin Jack “Pops” Houston, 58, of Loudon, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.
Jack was a retired brick mason. He loved to camp and be around his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony Coffman; brother-in-law, Larry Price; and grandparents, Ethel and Arthur Brown, Cliff and Maude Hudson and Roy Luttrell.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Houston; mother, Juanita Luttrell; father, Jack Hudson (Evelyn); sons, Larry Webb (Kim) and Lloyd Webb; daughter, Melissa Packett (Bobbie Kagley); grandchildren, Andrea (Brandon) Deaton, Nicole Cordero (Bryce), Lacy Slicksteling (Frankie), Courtney Pratt (Charles) and Andy Packett (Miranda); eight great-grandchildren; and one unborn great-grandchild; sisters, Diane Price, Stacy Grider (Scott) and Pam McBryer (Ralph); brother, Kevin Houston; sisters-in-law, Sue Thompson (Steve) and Faye Price; special niece, Cindy Silvey; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Danny Kelly officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Bryce Cordero, Brandon Deaton, Andy Packett, Charles Pratt, David Roberts and Ernie Jones. Honorary pallbearer was Kevin Houston.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
