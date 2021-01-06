Alma Grace Ward, 85, of Vonore, passed away 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital Association.
She was saved at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in 1981. She was a member of Union Hall Baptist Church and a member of The Cat Fanciers Association. She kept show cats. Some were champions and grand champions.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lynn Dotson; great-granddaughter, Courtney Watkins; great-grandson, Leland Ward; sister, Evelyn Dunsmore; and brother, Kenneth Clowers.
Survivors include husband, Calloway Ward; daughters and sons-in-law, Beverly and Danny Roberts and Dina and William Ledford of Madisonville; sons, Richard E. Dotson and Ernie Ward of Vonore; grandchildren, Myra Grindle, April Christie, Hope Lee, Dusty Dotson, Chad Watkins, Brad Ledford, Kasey Miller, Tosha Day, Andrew Ward, Emily Belcher and Rylee Ward; sisters, Dorothy Mae Maples and Sandra Littleton of Lenoir City; and sister-in-law, Sally Clowers of Loudon.
A graveside service and interment was at 2 p.m. Sunday at Big Toqua Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Patton officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.