Albert Benton Freels Jr., 78, of Lenoir City, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife, sons and a room full of siblings.
Albert was greeted by Jesus and carried by angels to his new forever everlasting home in heaven — no more pain and suffering.
He was saved at age 32 at Calvary Baptist Church where he raised his family and was baptized and an ordained deacon. Albert taught third- and fourth-grade Sunday School classes and was active in other ministries within the church. He and Caye also attended Fellowship Baptist Church and are current members of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired from the Oak Ridge Y-12 plant as a product engineer.
Albert was an avid UT sports fan and served as an usher at Neyland Stadium for more than 30 years. He was proud of his sons and their families. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest love.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Freels; mother-in-law, Ruth Clanton; his sister, Dorothy MacDonald; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Clanton.
He leaves behind his much-loved family, including his wife of 55 years, Caye Clanton Freels; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Lee Ann Freels and Randy and Tonya Freels; grandchildren, Hunter (Ashlyn), Taylor, Wyatt, Corey (Amanda) and Chancelor (Hayley); great-grandchildren, Kolten, Lexi, Easton, Addison, Evelyn and Luke; siblings and their spouses, Lynn Freels, David and Terri Freels, Shirley Jones, Carol and Clifford Anderson, Marsha and Mike Haun, Kay Flannagan, Betty Johnston, Gail Browning, Jack and Jo Ann Freels and Berta Gould; special nieces, Jamie and Donna and their families; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cliff and Janice Wilson, Polly and Bill Bostic, Kent Dixon and The Reachers Sunday School Class.
The family would like to express a special thanks to PCM and Amedysis Hospice nurses and staff.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Eddie Chasteen and John Hunn officiating. Interment followed in Loudon County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund in Albert’s memory.
