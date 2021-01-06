Aileen Plemons Watkins, 93, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 28, 2020.
She was a lifelong member of Lenoir City Primitive Baptist Church. Aileen was a former employee of Cobb’s Clothing Store and Riverside Lumber Company. She retired from First National Bank as a switchboard operator and bookkeeper. Aileen enjoyed exercising, walking and traveling when she was able.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orthell Watkins; son, David Michael Watkins; parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Plemons; siblings, Walter, Curley, Dexter, Calvin, Virgil, Martha and Dottie; and special friend, Gene Shaver.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Watkins; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Jim Mills; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may come by the funeral home to pay their respects. Family and friends gathered at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, in the Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
