Agnes Jenkins Finger, 88, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Sweetwater Nursing Center.
Agnes was a retired inspector at Munsey Products and Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Finger; parents, Doc and Cinda Jenkins; brothers, Wayne Jenkins, Lloyd Jenkins, Clyde Jenkins and Boyd Lee Jenkins; and nephews, Eddie Jenkins, Lee Jenkins and Buddy Jenkins.
She is survived by her nieces, Jo Ann Jenkins, Cindy Myers, Michelle Wheaton, Sheila Anderson, Janie Harvey and Kathy Gutierrez; several other nieces, nephews and family members; and special friends, Phyllis Crowder, Diane Cates, Angelea Burnette and Judy Myers.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to the staff at Sweetwater Nursing Center for their care and compassion for Agnes. Memorial services are being planned for this summer and will be announced by Click Funeral Home.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
