Agnes J. Shilling, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 5, 2020.
She was a 1959 graduate of Bangor High School in Michigan. Agnes was also a graduate of Michigan State University and earned her master's in education at the University of Tennessee. She enjoyed a successful career as an educator who taught English in Chattanooga and Special Education at Lenoir City High School. Agnes’ hobbies were horseback riding, reading and swimming.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Hirst and Jane Crawford Hirst; and brothers, Harry and Bill Hirst.
She is survived by her twin sister, Helen Mason; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Lora Shilling, Bill and Tina Shilling and Jim and Melanie Shilling; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.