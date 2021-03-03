Yacht builder still expected to return

Christensen Shipyards could soon fully return operations to Loudon County after leaving during the Great Recession.
The company made the commitment in 2018 to return from Vancouver, Wash.
Local officials agree the move has taken longer than anticipated.
“... They’ve had a few hiccups here and there,” Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw, Loudon County mayor, said. “They’re not in any great rush to get moved. I think one of the last boats they were finishing up on had a change order that was significant, and so that slowed them down to get everything moved. Still coming, just a matter of when they get here.”
Brian Hall, Tellico Reservoir Development Agency executive director, said COVID-19 has played a role in the company’s slow move back to a 450,000-square-foot facility in the Tellico Regional Business Park.
According to the Christensen website, the Loudon County facility includes climate-controlled manufacturing space and will provide 13 manufacturing and assembly bays for yachts up to 225 feet.
“What I can tell you is that the company, they have reached out and they’re working on mechanical drawings to retrofit the building out to get set up for production,” Hall said. “What has happened, they have relocated some of their staff out here — I call them more of the craftsmen that will be working at the company. They’re basically in the process of doing it. It’s a slow process.”
Christensen is focused on finishing a yacht in Washington, which Hall said could take some time.
“Honestly, I think the emphasis right now is they are doing that and then once that happens most of that funding will roll back into — it’ll kick this thing in high gear once that happens,” Hall said. “That’s kind of the plan of what I’ve been told. ... They’ve pretty much closed that operation besides just selling that yacht on the West Coast. All that’s been moved out here.”
He said the company started moving equipment in late 2019 or early 2020.
A timetable on when the company fully relocates was not available. Hall estimated operations could begin in a couple years.
The company’s arrival will provide a boost, he said.
“We’re already strong in the marine industry in our whole region, especially the Loudon, Blount, Monroe county area,” Hall said. “This will impact our communities or our region strongly. It just enhances already a very strong marine industry that we have already. Yeah, it’ll impact us in a big way.”
Bradshaw said the addition solidifies a regional strength.
“I think from a regional standpoint it’ll cement our standing as the No. 1 boat manufacturing region probably at least in the United States if not the world,” Bradshaw said. “If you look at our industry that is water sport-based just in Loudon County, but everything under the TRDA umbrella as well, is incredible. It’s a huge work base for Loudon County, Monroe County, Blount County, Knox County. I’m sure all the surrounding counties contribute some of that work force, and so I’m glad to have it here. I wish they were here already, but I’ll be glad when they get here. It’ll end up being big.”