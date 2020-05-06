Woodlawn Cemetery honors Cooper family

The Woodlawn Cemetery board of trustees recently honored Sissy Cooper-Shire for her family’s contribution of land in 1985, now known as the Cooper Addition.
The cemetery is situated next to Woodlawn Baptist Church. The addition provides half an acre to use for more graves.
“The land belonged to David’s grandfather, and then his father bought this property, and David and I bought it,” Cooper-Shire said. “David’s dad always wanted to give half an acre to the cemetery. So, of course, if it’s what David’s dad wanted to do, we did it. That was Carl. We own the rest, the back and on up from it. I guess my husband’s grandfather (acquired the land) back in the ‘40s.”
Cooper-Shire and her husband have had the land since 1971. After David’s father, Carl Cooper, died in 1984, they decided to donate the land, which was previously a hay field.
“David’s grandfather, he had a large farm at Norris,” Cooper-Shire said. “So when they built the Norris dam, they took his property. Well, he came down to Wheat, and when the government took (his land) for the plants, papaw had to move again. So he came here and bought the land. Then, when Melton Hill came, they started surveying, and it looked like papaw might lose his property again.”
The land remained in his ownership until it was passed on and eventually donated. In the mid-1990s, Cooper-Shire and her husband donated more property for a parking lot.
Jimmy Matlock, a member of the board of trustees since 1992, pointed out the strong family history in the cemetery.
“As most of the trustees, a lot of our family is buried here,” he said. “I’ve gone to this church some down through the years. They’re really not connected directly. We’ve had the opportunity to see it grow. We’ve tried to maintain the integrity of the cemetery and respect the people who are buried there and those forthcoming. The challenge is we’ve had so many people buried here, we’re about at capacity. So we’ve got to make some decisions soon to enlarge the grounds and look ahead 10 years or 20 years even.
“For instance, Dee (Pickell’s) family has been involved for three generations,” he added. “The Luttrell family has been involved for three generations, the Brashears family for at least two generations, the Liles family for three generations. … We’ve just got a lot of people that stay dedicated to it over time.”
Mike Brashears, board of trustees chairman, has a long history with the cemetery and church as generations of his family have helped maintain both. He’s proud of how far the property has come since its first donation.
“We can accommodate more newcomers coming in with the Cooper Addition,” he said. “We still have some of what we call the old sections. Those are probably 50 to 60 graves left out that way. Most of them have all been bought out. … What you see now is quite a few different modifications from where the trees were at, the parking lot … was all wooded, and we had a shed in the back for gatherings. That’s all been cleared off so what is asphalt now was actually under leaf, under tree. So it’s gone through quite a few changes.”
