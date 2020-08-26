Woman saved after falling into water near dam

First responders were called Monday evening to Fort Loudoun Dam after a woman who was fishing fell into the water.
Travis Estes, Priority Ambulance emergency medical services director, said the 911 call came in at 6:14 p.m.
Loudon County Fire & Rescue, Loudon County Emergency Management Agency and Lenoir City Police Department responded to the scene and helped pull the woman out of the water after the turbine was shut down.
“Fishing and boating at the dam is extremely dangerous and I wouldn’t recommend anyone doing it,” Estes said. “We have several calls a year there and have had several fatal calls at the dam. Already had one fatal this summer there.”
Priority Ambulance took the woman to Fort Loudoun Medical Center for evaluation.