A Cleveland woman was arrested Saturday after passing out in a vehicle with her child in the back seat.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shane Gaumer arrived at a residence on Old Sugarlimb Road in response to reports of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the driveway with its headlights on. Gaumer found a green Honda SUV with the headlights and reverse lights on and engine running.
A woman, later identified as Taylor Autumn Humphreys, 24, was passed out behind the wheel. A small child was asleep in the back seat, according to a report.
Gaumer parked his car behind the SUV to keep it from rolling down the driveway before attempting to wake Humphreys. After about one minute of knocking on the window, Humphreys awoke and the car started to roll backward. She applied the brakes before hitting Gaumer’s car, according to a report.
Gaumer told Humphreys to put the car in park, but she could not find the gear shift. After 30 seconds, she was able to park the car and exit the vehicle.
Humphreys was unsteady on her feet, hysterical and kept saying, “I’m sorry,” while trying to get her son out of the back seat. Her eyes were bloodshot, speech slurred and pupils constricted. Gaumer determined Humphreys was under the influence and detained her.
She admitted to taking a Xanax and an Oxycodone 30 minutes prior to the incident.
Gaumer searched the vehicle and found a cellphone with white residue on it, 13 Oxycodone pills, 11 Xanax pills and a small, red straw with white reside inside.
Humphreys’ son was placed in the backseat of a deputy’s car, and his father was notified of the incident, according to a report.
Humphreys was charged with child abuse or neglect, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule IV substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and held on $34,000 bond.
Loudon man charged
A Loudon man was arrested Thursday for misuse of the 911 emergency system after deputies showed up to his home twice for false alarms.
LCSO Deputy Caleb Green responded to a home on Corinth Church Road after a man said strangers were in his home and vandalized his property.
Green met Richard Lee Brotherton, 46, who said when he returned home he saw several people inside his house and watched them pop the tires on his truck in the driveway, Green wrote in a report.
No people were in Brotherton’s home, and the tires on his vehicle were not damaged. This was the second time Brotherton called deputies to his residence.
The first incident occurred earlier in the day when Brotherton called 911 and claimed somebody was under his house “playing games.” Deputies told Brotherton if he misused the 911 emergency system again, he would be arrested, Green wrote in a report.
Green suspected Brotherton was under the influence and asked him to perform sobriety tests, which gave indications of impairment.
Brotherton was charged with misuse of 911 emergency system and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 23
• Baylee Madison Hatcher, 23, Louisville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Michael Joseph Patty Jr., 41, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $3,000 bond.
• Tiffany Ann Perez, 30, Midland, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $8,000 bond.
• Scott William Rogers, 35, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Angel D. Jesus Rojas, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Victoria Danielle Tipton, 30, Walland, was charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary and held on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 24
• Oscar Omar Andino Orellana, 30, Houston, Texas, was charged with public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kylie May Davis, 24, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and capias-general sessions and held on $11,000 bond.
• Michael Lloyd DeVault, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Chelsea Skye Hager, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Trevor Adam Hart, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $10,000 bond.
• Diamond Blake Nicholson, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Micah Jeffrey Odell, 49, Maryville, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and released on $4,000 bond.
• Kimberly Louise Raper, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ronald Porfirio Valdez-Andino, 32, Frederick, Md., was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and released on $4,000 bond.
Nov. 25
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 44, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeremy Paul Bogle, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary and held on $25,000 bond.
• Brandon Lee Parker, 41, Kingsport, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $750 bond.
• Justin Kyle Smith, 31, Clinton, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Charles Randale Jones, 42, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Andrew Michael Kinne, 32, Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Johnny Ray Parrott, 55, Jellico, was charged with driving under the influence using a commercial vehicle and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 26
• Brendan Cole Henderson, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with false reports/statements and released on $5,000 bond.
• Carlos Cano Herrera, 34, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Eva Marie Langley, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ryan Marion Lee, 39, Maryville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Wilson Andres Lorenzo, 19, Cleveland, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $2,000 bond.
• Paige Nichole Nicholson, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brent Thomas Alexander Richardson, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Sarvelio Santos-Cano, 18, homeless, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 27
• Amanda Lynne Gompf, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and released on $16,000 bond.
• Alex Belvin Hernandez-Ortiz, 21, Chattanooga, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Katie Lynn King, 26, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Wesley Morgan Reed, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released without bond.
• Brian Gene Stanley, 44, Andersonville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Patricia Lynn Watkins, 48, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and assisting other agency and released without bond.
Nov. 28
• Jason Perry Bean, 44, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Sammi Jo Michaela Bresette, 31, Sweetwater, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $2,000 bond.
• Tiffany Leann Bullock, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 46, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Bryan Dishman, 62, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Demetrio Hurtado, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Samuel Martin McCampbell, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence and released on $15,000 bond.
• Joey Ray Parson, 47, Hanceville, Ala., was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $22,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio Samano-Marquez, 32, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a valid license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Jackie Lynn Turpin, 57, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 29
• David Lee Anderson, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of community corrections and held without bond.
• Bradley Jay Clowers, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and false imprisonment and released on $2,000 bond.
• Martha June Mills, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Lee Ward, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.