A Lenoir City woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday after a high-speed chase.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Zac Frye started following a purple Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding on Highway 70 near Mealer Road. Once Frye was behind the vehicle, it reached speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.
Frye attempted to stop the car at Abbott Road, but the driver sped on. Frye pursued the vehicle into Roane and Anderson counties and Oak Ridge city limits with speeds ranging from 30-95 mph, Frye wrote in a report.
The car then entered the Y-12 National Security Complex property where Frye and LCSO Sgt. Matt Fagiana managed to box the vehicle in. During the maneuver, the Camaro hit Frye’s patrol car and caused minor damage to the front bumper.
The driver, Mary Margaret Goddard, 45, had constricted pupils and was lethargic. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and dispatch said her license had previously been revoked for driving under the influence, Frye wrote in a report.
During an inventory of Goddard’s vehicle, Frye found one clonazepam and several buprenorphine in an unmarked pill bottle. Goddard has three previous DUI convictions out of Sevier and Loudon counties.
Goddard was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a Schedule III substance and possession of a Schedule IV substance and held on $35,500 bond.
Couple arrestedA Lenoir City couple was arrested together Sunday after officers couldn’t decide who was the primary aggressor in a domestic assault call.
LCSO Deputy Luke Hawkins arrived at a home on White Wing Road to investigate a call for domestic assault. He spoke to a man who said Michael Leon Smallen Jr., 38, and Crystal Lyn Hall, 41, were fighting on the back porch.
Hall was on the back porch. While Hawkins and Deputy Mark Rodriguez spoke with Hall, Cpl. Zac Frye found Smallen in the kitchen closet, Hawkins wrote in a report.
Smallen had a small laceration on his right hand, which he said was from the door of the closet he was hiding in. He told deputies there was no physical altercation. He said the two argued because she thought he said something offensive.
Hall agreed there was no physical altercation. She said they were arguing over “life choices.” Hall had blood on both of her arms, which Hawkins believed was Smallen’s, and a small scratch on her right forearm. She said the scratch was not caused by Smallen and the reason his blood was on her arms was because of how close they were. Smallen confirmed her story.
Both witnesses at the scene said they did not see the altercation but heard yelling and what sounded like a fight. Deputies were not able to determine a primary aggressor. Both had warrants out of Loudon County.
Smallen was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $300 bond.
Hall was charged with violation of probation and held on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 22• Felix Charles Booker, 32, Oak Ridge, was charged with violation of order of protection and released on $2,500 bond.
• Cody Allen Cothran, 27, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Billy Frank Davis, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear, contempt of court and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,300 bond.
• Michael Jackson Davis, 47, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Chelsea Michelle Jennings, 29, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Samuel Martin McCampbell, 32, Townsend, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Kylie Darnelle Miller, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Eric Jay Stevens, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and eight counts of violation of sex offender registry and held without bond.
• Joshua Alan Underwood, 33, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Markus Allen Weaver, 51, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 23
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with five counts of failure to appear and held on $131,000 bond.
• Christopher Lynn Cook, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with theft between $2,500-$10,000 and released on $10,000 bond.
• Michael Ray Daugherty, 30, Sweetwater, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $6,000 bond.
• Ashley Jean Griffis, 40, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and assisting other agency and held on $4,000 bond.
• Regina Arlone Helton, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Jarred Andrew Orr, 35, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
• Britney Nicole Russell, 30, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Thomas Russell Sanders, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of bond revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $7,500 bond.
• Richard Warren Shepherd, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $9,500 bond.
• Brooke Marie Votra, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 24
• Jesse Howard Baker, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ashley Danielle Buckner, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $5,000 bond.
• Liu Gabriel Huerta, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with violation of probations, criminal trespass, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $6,000 bond.
• Zachary Cheston Johnson, 25, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $7,000 bond.
• Thomas Edward Luallen, 49, homeless, was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance, driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest and held on $16,000 bond.
• Kayley Renee Marcum, 18, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• Marco Antonio Munoz Espinoza, 26, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of violation of probation and held on $19,000 bond.
• Heather Ann Pitts, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $500 bond.
• Lisa Kay Stinnett, 47, homeless, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 25
• Grace E. Billingsley, 56, Loudon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
• Boyd Wayne Francisco, 61, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $3,000 bond.
• Akeelya Lydia Harris, 42, homeless, was charged with vandalism and held on $2,500 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 29, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Julius Blake Macon, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $5,000 bond.
• James Dean Parrott, 41, Cumberland, Ky., was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and held on $25,000 bond.
• Dustin Ray Shirk, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $22,000 bond.
• Shawna Nicole Smallen, 29, Loudon, was charged with introducing contraband into a penal facility and released on $5,000 bond.
• Michele Lea Smith, 44, Knoxville, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and released without bond.
• Alisia Brooke Torres, 25, Loudon, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 26
• April Lynn Bivens, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Gumercindo Gomez Chavez, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Dustin Lynn Milsaps, 34, Lenoir City, was charged simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 27
• Bradley Jay Clowers, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Lorriane Etheridge, 36, Philadelphia, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Bobby Lee Littleton, 40, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Benjamin Caleb McLemore, 24, Tellico Plains, was charged with violation of probation and held on $7,500 bond.
• Sydney Shanon Marie Newcomb, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Don Stockton, 40, Friendsville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Sept. 28
• Jakaria Leruth George, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Shanda Michelle Patterson, 37, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Joshua David Tillman, 41, Athens, was charged with shoplifting and released on $1,000 bond.
• Johnathon Scott Welch, 41, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
Sept. 29
• Hubert Eddie Bennett, 45, Loudon, was charged with violation of order of protection and held on $2,500 bond.
• Trevor Adam Hart, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Adam Scott Houser, 25, Kingston, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Crystal L. Merino, 32, homeless, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
Sept. 30
• Debra Kay Bailey, 61, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Robert Bell, 55, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,000 bond.
• Charles Edward Blankenship, 49, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Joseph Dewayne Bradley, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with simple assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon by a felon and released on $7,500 bond.
• Samantha Tierra Cole, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• William Floyd Immenhort, 38, Knoxville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jennifer Leann Stratton, 39, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Joshua Lee Thompson, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Igdalias Deleon Velasquez, 24, Morristown, was charged with driving under the influence and evading arrest and released on $10,000 bond.
Oct. 1
• Shawn Nicholas Crawford, 46, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeremy M. Crews, 42, Sevierville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Darrel Lebron Crouch, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with illegal possession/fraudulent use of a credit card and held on $1,000 bond.
• Jeffrey Damian Givens, 20, Lenoir City, was charged with felony evading and tampering/fabricating with evidence and held without bond.
• Tiffany Jo Harris, 39, Clinton, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $500 bond.
• Tina Nanette Ragsdale, 58, Rockwood, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $5,000 bond.
• Timothy Wayne Rutherford, 36, Roseville, Calif., was charged with reckless endangerment and released on $10,000 bond.
• Ashley Patrice Ward, 35, Mascot, was charged with violation of probation and held on $15,000 bond.
Oct. 2
• Terri Leigh Ann Aikens Parks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Tiffany Dalynn Lawson, 48, Greenback, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Melissa Ann Stewart, 52, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange and released on $3,000 bond.
• Travis Nathaniel Edward Stone, 29, Cleveland, was charged with a Bradley County warrant and released without bond.
• William Robert Weaver, 39, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 3
• Denver Allen Dupree, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $3,000 bond.
• Timothy Ryan Jones, 40, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery of a Schedule I substance, four counts of manufacture, sale, delivery of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Amanda Marie Lopez, 33, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Rachel Faye Tyra, 40, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Amber Nicole Weaver, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
Oct. 4
• Aaron Dennis Arkens, 29, East Lansing, Mich., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Mark Bruce Hill, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lamont Kerr, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $5,000 bond.
• Scott Michael Latour, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and public intoxication and released on $6,000 bond.