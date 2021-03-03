An Athens woman was charged Feb. 25 with resisting arrest after trying to fight with deputies sent to a local house.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Bat Creek Road to investigate calls of an unwanted guest.
Diamond Natosha Young, 40, was visiting overnight but was reportedly out of control, running around inside the house and into walls. A resident of the house worried Young might be on drugs, LCSO Deputy Chase Lane wrote in a report.
Young tried to attack the owner of the house. Two people in the house held Young down until deputies arrived.
Deputies attempted to detain Young, but she became violent and ran. Young tried to fight with Deputy Caleb Green, who attempted to “drive stun” Young with a taser.
She was eventually detained but was incoherent and couldn’t stay still.
The owner of the house told Lane that Young must have been on drugs but was unsure what kind. The owner said Young was in a room with a male. The man said Young was fine before suddenly acting violent after going to the bathroom, according to a report.
LCSO Cpl. Zach Frye found a clear, empty bag next to the toilet. Witnesses told deputies they heard Young and the man arguing.
Young was transported to Fort Loudoun Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Young was charged with resisting arrest and held on $2,000 bond.
Lenoir City man charged with DUI
A Lenoir City man was arrested Sunday after being charged with driving under the influence.
LCSO Deputy Cody Bengel was on patrol and driving on Shaw Ferry Road when he saw a red Ford Focus driven by Bryson Cody Young, 33. Bengel knew Young’s driver’s license was previously revoked and has had multiple warnings, according to a report.
Bengel confirmed Young’s license was still revoked before conducting a traffic stop. When he approached Young, Bengel noticed there was a paused YouTube video on Young’s phone.
Young seemed dazed and had delayed responses to Bengel’s questions. Young told Bengel, “I should be crying right now,” but would not clarify what he meant when Bengel asked. Then Young said, “Years ago I was forced to swallow something.” Bengel asked Young what he meant, and Young gave Bengel an irrational answer, according to a report.
Young’s relative, the owner of the Ford Focus, was told by Cpl. Zach Frye less than two weeks ago that Young’s license had been revoked and that his car could be seized if he let him drive.
Young was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $5,000 bond.
Feb. 22
• Kora Shae Bowman-Williams, 19, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $6,000 bond.
• Wesley Ryan Evans, 40, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-felony and false imprisonment and released on $6,500 bond.
• Robert Bryce Kitts, 33, Harriman, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Tara Danyelle Litwin, 26, Loudon, was charged with joyriding, evading arrest, two counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $62,000 bond.
• Ryan Kevin St. Pierre, 46, Loudon, was charged with capias-municipal court and released without bond.
Feb. 23
• Edward Gene Benney, 41, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Jerry Allen Covington, 40, Loudon, was charged with two juvenile court attachments and held on $300 bond.
• Marleena Sharie Dennis, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $25,000 bond.
• Heather Renee Farmer, 37, Oak Ridge, was charged with capias-municipal court and held on $4,000 bond.
• Jordan Taylor Hannah, 20, Maryville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jeremiah James Henry, 37, Greenback, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Lacy Diann Hicks, 32, Loudon, was charged with a juvenile court attachment, two counts of violation of probation and capias-criminal court and held on $17,500 bond.
• Ryan William Kohler, 27, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Justin Lee Shelton, 34, Niota, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $40,000 bond.
• Michael Leon Smallen Jr., 38, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and held on $150 bond.
• Craig Allen Smallwood, 45, Kingston, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Merrell Taylor, 54, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Victoria Danielle Tipton, 30, Greenback, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• David Lee Vines, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
Feb. 24
• Daniel Keith Carver, 40, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brittney Danielle Dyer, 29, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Shonna Marie Edwards, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Roy Austin Oller, 24, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and capias-general sessions and held on $12,000 bond.
• Misty Lea Rigopoulos, 46, Oak Ridge, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $6,000 bond.
• Adam Lee Sherwood, 41, Maryville, was charged with capias-municipal court and held without bond.
• Shannon Dale Vance, 26, Maryville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,500 bond.
Feb. 25
• Jeremy Keith Duke, 33, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Regina Ann Eskew, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brian Wayne Mendenhall, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and released on $7,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Plemons, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held without bond.
• Charles Adam Ray Jr., 42, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $11,500 bond.
• Mark Joseph Sturgill, 38, Blaine, was charged with identity theft and held on $5,000 bond.
• Pablo Ignacio Verano, 40, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $22,000 bond.
Feb. 26
• Andrea Nicole Duff, 37, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Clare Marie Ferguson, 38, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Heaven Rebecca Johnson, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony Dewayne Martin, 51, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jason Daniel McIntosh, 32, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
Feb. 27
• Jenny Ann Burris, 29, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery or possession of meth and held on $5,000 bond.
• Matthew Robert Houghton, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court and held on $2,061 bond.
Feb. 28
• Anna Maria Carolina Curley, 60, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,000 bond.
• Anthony Jacob Martin, 31, Cleveland, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Daniel Carlie McEachern IV, 36, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• George Scott Mizer, 34, Knoxville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, leaving the scene of accident with property damage, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $11,000 bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 21, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Eric Casey Tipton, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and two counts of violation of order of protection and held without bond.