Village church packs food boxes

First Baptist Church in Tellico Village officially concluded collection of Thanksgiving food boxes for Steekee Elementary School on Sunday, but church members put together the boxes long before the cutoff date.
Thanksgiving boxes are packed and sent to SES every year by the Women on Mission group.
“We have this sweet, sweet relationship with Steekee school,” Terry Wilson, Women on Mission director, said. “The principal goes to our church. … They have needs. The principal and I get together, and she tells me how many people are going to receive boxes. We usually do 20, but this year we’re doing 25 because so many people have lost their jobs.”
Wilson puts together a list of items to go in each box, including Thanksgiving dinner staples, a voucher for a turkey or ham and cereal. Sometimes extra items are included such as plastic dinnerware and devotionals. She attaches the lists to cardboard boxes and leaves the boxes in the church foyer for parishioners to pick up, pack at home and bring back to the church. Boxes were delivered to the school Monday.
The mission this year had to be altered due to coronavirus concerns. Boxes were dropped off in front of the school under the portico, and families drove by to pick them up.
Food Lion in Tellico Village got involved by donating 25 boxes of non-perishable food items at no cost to the church.
“We have the most generous, giving, loving congregation,” Wilson said. “Most of us are 60 and above, so it’s kind of like these are our grandchildren in this little school. … You actually have to ask them not to give more.”
After Wilson put the unfilled boxes in the foyer two weeks ago, she soon started receiving calls from members asking where the boxes were. They had all already been taken. Wanting to do something for the school, some members bought extra boxes.
“We have 28 boxes out there, and only 25 are receiving it,” Wilson said. “What we’re doing is the mission team does Christmas boxes for Steekee School, so we’re taking those three extra ones and just shifting them over to the mission team for the Christmas box drive. I’m telling you, they are the kindest, sweetest people.”
The group adopted a special Bible verse.
Ephesians 2:10 says, “‘We are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works for which God prepared in advance for us to do.’ That’s really our … feeling, our love, that’s our passion, that’s our mission,” Wilson said. “That’s what we do. He certainly has prepared some work for us to do. … He is in control. This is his work, his church, his children at Steekee School.”
Donna Stapleton, principal, said teachers at the school have an “intimate familiarity with the families” and know who is in need of boxes.
“A lot of our families were temporarily, or, in some cases, permanently out of work because of the pandemic,” Stapleton said. “That really has increased the need. We have a high free-and-reduced lunch rate anyway, but, because of the pandemic, we have more families that are needing assistance than ever before.”
Families receiving a box get to look forward to a meal together, she said.
“To me, it represents a little bit of normalcy for them,” Stapleton said. “At this time of year, we’re all talking about Thanksgiving dinner and all of that and what that entails. A lot of their friends talk about their favorite parts of the turkey dinner and a lot of kids just don’t have that experience to relate to. … It just is an opportunity for, first of all, the families to be able to sit down together and enjoy a meal and a nutritious meal, but, more importantly, the kids have the experience of a Thanksgiving dinner.”
Stapleton is grateful for the relationship between the school, church and Food Lion.
“Practically, a lot of what we do, we could not do without their support,” she said. “We just couldn’t. Honestly, there’s not a week that goes by that somebody from the church doesn’t contact me to say, ‘We’re working on this project, how can we help Steekee? What is it that you guys need?’ … Almost every single aspect of our workings, they are kind of right behind us in the shadows supporting us. And Food Lion has always been a great supporter of ours. Every year, we typically have one fundraiser a year, and we weren’t able to do that this year because of COVID. Food Lion’s always a great supporter of our annual carnival. We’re really, really appreciative of their support and their involvement with the boxes, too.”