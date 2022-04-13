Vet wants to focus on suicide prevention

Gov. Bill Lee’s proclamation of March 29, 2022, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Tennessee had special meaning for one Vietnam veteran in Loudon County.
A copy of the proclamation was presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution to Joe Hutson, Loudon County Veteran Affairs Office service officer.
Hutson said he’s proud to be a Vietnam War veteran and able to help other soldiers, sailors and Marines who have served. He guides other veterans through the bureaucratic maze of filing claims and getting help from the government.
Hutson enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969. With a low draft number, he was likely to be drafted soon. He thought he would have more control over his assignment if he enlisted.
As a sniper attached to the 1/9, a unit that became known as “walking dead” because so many died in action, Hutson ended up seeing a lot more than he could have dreamed. A half century after his service in Vietnam, he is still haunted by scenes that play like a video in his dreams.
“I remember being on the helicopter after I was wounded,” he said. “I was fading in and out of consciousness. The door gunner on the chopper held my head in his hands. He said to me, ‘We are all just a heartbeat away from heaven or hell’.”
Huston learned weeks later the helicopter that transported him crashed, killing all on board, including the door gunner.
The memory played over and over in his head before it eventually guided Hutson to the church where he found salvation and peace with the Lord. Part of that peace comes from accepting it was his fate in life to be called to fight in a war.
“Those who fight monsters inevitably change,” he said. “Because of all they see and do, they lose their innocence and a piece of their humanity with it. If they want to survive, they begin to adopt some of the same characteristics as the monsters they fight.”
Hutson said the work he does with veterans helps them pay that price and goes far beyond applying for benefits and disability claims. He also teaches classes in suicide prevention.
“As a master instructor, certified by Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, I offer the course after my work hours and on weekends to help veterans, spouses and significant other partners achieve a better understanding of suicide and identify sources for those who agree to get help from professionals,” he said.
Suicide has been recognized as a growing problem among veterans of wars in the Gulf and Afghanistan. After 10 years of fighting in Afghanistan, the U.S. lost 5,800 men in action. At less than two men per day, that was 10% of those now lost to suicide, Hutson said.
“We are losing 22 veterans a day to suicide,” he said.
Suicide among veterans is often a result of the stress that comes because humans are not naturally equipped for being exposed to and involved with death and killing, Hutson said. Those involved in war must often access the darker side of humanity to survive.
“Those monster tendencies cause damage, guilt, isolation, depression, PTSD,” he said. “There is a cost for visiting violence on others when you are not a monster.”
Suicide among veterans also comes from social, health and economic stress. The mission of the Veterans Affairs Office is to help veterans deal with the stress created through military service and the return to civilian life.
Hutson came to his position after a career with Tennessee Valley Authority and the Loudon County Planning Office. He said he talks to dozens of vets and works on claims daily so they can get the benefits and help they deserve.
He said he wants veterans to know his office is there to serve them.
“We attempt to handle each veteran crisis once we are contacted,” Hutson said. “Usually, the contact is from a friend, co-worker or family member. I have referred two veterans to contact the Helen Ross McNabb hospital to arrange treatment for post-traumatic stress, which included thoughts of suicide. The two veterans received treatment and it was successful.”
Veterans Employment and Training Service and Tennessee Department of Labor benefits are available to help veterans find employment. Educational services are also available to help veterans transition to new careers.