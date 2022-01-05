United Way of Loudon County’s inaugural “LoCo For Pets!” virtual fundraiser has been deemed a success.
The pet contest helped collect $1,965, which Executive Director Darcy Welch said was a big positive for a first attempt. Proceeds will go toward the nonprofit’s countywide goal of $350,000. Voting for the contest ended Dec. 17.
“We were delightfully surprised — it can be difficult to raise awareness around a virtual event,” Welch said in an email correspondence. “We are appreciative to the News-Herald for helping us to get the word out to the community as well.”
Welch said the contest did so well that she anticipates a return next year.
“It was important to build connection while we are all so busy with the holidays,” she said. “Staying connected in a positive way is especially important these days. Although virtual is fun, we are looking forward to the spring’s in-person fundraiser. We will be hosting our first annual pickleball clinic and tournament. It will be great fun for newbies and seasoned players alike.”
First- to third-place winners, respectively, this year were cats Possom Roy and Ray Charles and rescue dog Tico. There were 14 entrants, according to the pet contest website.
“I love that all of the winners are all rescues whose parents commented on how they aren’t sure who really saved who,” Welch said. “That’s the nature of giving help to others — you always receive much more than you give.”
United Way will now shift gears to a new year and focus on finishing the campaign strong.
“It’s looking promising, but the vast majority of our campaign dollars land during January. We are still hopeful to meet our goal,” Welch said.
To make a donation, visit www.unitedwayloudoncounty.org/donate/ or mail to P.O. Box 145, Lenoir City, TN 37771.