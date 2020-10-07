After the 2019 campaign concluded on a positive note, United Way of Loudon County will look to repeat during a pandemic that has greatly impacted nonprofits.
Judy Fenton, local United Way executive director, said this year’s campaign unofficially started about a month ago when ORNL and Crete Carrier Corporation held fundraisers. Like last year, Fenton said the local United Way goal will be $450,000.
In 2019, the goal was surpassed by $2,685, a feat at the time Fenton considered “significant.”
“It’s going to be tough to build off of that,” she said. “This is a challenging time for all nonprofits. I might iterate that a donation to United Way helps a lot of nonprofits in our community and it’s real important.”
As of now, Fenton said no official kickoff event is scheduled.
She expects raising funds in today’s environment “will be very difficult, very difficult.”
Mary Harding, United Way board chairwoman, stressed the importance of donations.
“I think what has happened with COVID is that it’s made us more aware that many of our citizens are very vulnerable to health and economic issues,” Harding said. “That a lot of folks are just one paycheck away from financial disaster or because of health coverage or health situations, COVID has made it more difficult for them to have steady income and take care of their kids. We also have issues with children, they face a lot of anxiety, adults facing anxiety, a lot of we call it ancillary issues that have arisen because of COVID. It’s not just physical illness itself, it’s how has this impacted our community with mental health issues, economic issues, job security, child care, all of those kinds of things.
“When you look at agencies in Loudon County that are supported by United Way, we really put a lot of emphasis on those particular areas,” she added. “So we’ve always been working toward helping families, particularly youth and elderly, to cope with these issues, but now COVID has just shined a spotlight on it. ... So our plea to them is to continue their goodwill and generosity that they’ve always shown us in the past and know that a helping hand will benefit our community in the long run.”
Creativity will become the norm. As of now, no local events are planned. Fenton said some United Ways are attempting “virtual kickoffs and events” that are slow to start due to COVID-19.
Fenton pointed to the possibility of holding the golf tournament fundraiser earlier next year, but “it all depends on how things go.”
Harding won’t say “never” to events taking place this year.
“We continue to look at other events,” she said. “We look at other organizations and how they’re fundraising. We just have to be creative in how we can ask for money, but at some point in time it’s hard to get something new started with such a short turnaround. Now if this continues into next year, then obviously we’re going to have to think outside the box.”
With potentially no events, Harding said corporate and individual donations will be especially important.
“We’ve had to postpone our golf tournament, our cornhole tournament, our LoCoPalooza was canceled,” Harding said. “Those generally generate not a large amount of our campaign but definitely we are going to miss that revenue. So yes, we’re going to have to really depend on our individuals and companies in Loudon County to really step up and help us out in that respect.”
According to a survey by the United Way of Greater Knoxville and Alliance for Better Nonprofits, in which 243 organizations representing East Tennessee counties responded, $20 million in regional nonprofit revenue has been lost the past six months due to the pandemic.
Fenton said such a revelation is “staggering.”
“Surveys of the nonprofits, all of the revenues by any nonprofit, I don’t if they’re a United Way partner or not, are down,” Fenton said. “Mainly because we can’t do events. Usually by now we would have had the golf tournament and the LoCoPalooza, and others have not been able to do any of their large events. All of us are already behind there.”
Fenton anticipates solicitations for donations will go late in October or the first of November.
“I have great faith in the people of Loudon County,” Ruth McQueen, United Way executive committee member, said. “I know this has been a difficult year for almost everybody but the needs have never been greater, and the generosity of the people of Loudon County has never been more needed. I think we have a real good chance of meeting that goal because of the character of the people who have always stepped up to look after the community and our neighbors. ... I can’t stress enough how needed it is this year that every individual who is able to share do so because we don’t have the prerogative to have group meetings or golf outings or the big kickoff events like we have in the past. So I think we need to trust each individual to assess their situation and give as they feel called to and motivated to and are able to.”
Tellico Village, Tate & Lyle and Kimberly-Clark have consistently been top contributors each year.
Tellico Village fell $16,000 short of a $100,000 goal in 2019. While that portion of the campaign will likely start in a couple of weeks, this year won’t be any easier, Richard Kolasheski, Tellico Village steering committee member, said.
“The problem is we’ve had competition,” Kolasheski said. “We’ve had this thing called Our PLACE, which is the senior care center, and they’ve got a goal is almost $700,000, and they’re in the process of raising money. ... That’s going to be direct competition for us, so that’s going to make it somewhat difficult. Plus the other thing is helping people who are suffering from COVID in the general sense that we’re going to use that sort of as a theme that, ‘Hey, this is a good way for you to help your neighbors that have suffered the ravages of COVID because of losing jobs’ and stuff like that.”
He hopes new volunteers will step up.
“Just to get new ideas and new blood and figure out a way to rattle the cage so we can get people to donate,” Kolasheski said.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayloudoncounty.org.
“I think that most people who live in Loudon County want to see the county continue to be successful and to prosper and when we can provide services to our most vulnerable without necessarily increasing taxes, this helps everyone across the board,” Harding said. “So a lot of our agencies that are picking up services that might otherwise need to be picked up by the county or city governments, we’re really stepping up and providing some of those services to support our firemen, our fire departments, to support our police, for example, with domestic violence and issues like that. We can support the infrastructure of the community, of our local government, and so when we can be strong in that perspective, then the entire county benefits.”