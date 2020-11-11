A Lenoir City woman was arrested for criminal trespass Nov. 2 after interrupting a family’s breakfast by entering their home without permission.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Bengel arrived at a home on Highway 70 West in reference to a call about an unwanted guest where he met Abby Rose Varner, 38, in the driveway. Varner had slurred speech, couldn’t form coherent sentences and “was contorting her body” in a way that led Bengel to believe she was intoxicated, according to a report.
Bengel asked Varner if she lived at the residence. She said she did but could not provide an address. When asked for identification, Varner presented a page from the Bible she was holding. She simply said, “Alcoholics anonymous,” repeatedly, Bengel wrote in a report.
A man reported he was in his home making breakfast for his family when Varner entered through the front door. He and his family were scared for their safety since Varner was not invited, nor do they know her. Varner asked the man for help before leaving the home.
Varner wandered around the property before walking down Highway 70 and back to the man’s front porch. Varner attempted to enter the home again, but the door was locked.
Bengel initially charged Varner with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Loudon County General Session Court Judge Rex Dale denied the public intoxication charge.
Varner was charged with criminal trespass and released on $1,000 bond.
Woman passes out with kids in carAn Alcoa woman was arrested Sunday for child endangerment and drug charges after falling asleep in her car.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jamie Ketner saw a disabled car in a business parking lot on U.S. Highway 321. The car’s right, front tire was flat. When he approached the vehicle, he saw a woman “passed out” behind the steering wheel with two children, ages 6 and 7, unattended in the back seat.
Ketner woke the woman, identified as Jasmine Portia Potter, 36. Potter was “very lethargic” and kept nodding off while standing up. Potter attempted to put her children’s shoes on them but kept falling asleep, Ketner wrote in a report.
Ketner found one pink pill in inside Potter’s purse, which was identified as oxycodone. Potter did not have a prescription for the medication.
Potter was charged with two counts of child endangerment, simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication and released on $22,000 bond.
Nov. 2
• Anderson Paul Fowler, 28, Kingsport, was charged with failure to appear and released without bond.
• Matthew N. Nowlin, 35, Madisonville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $2,000 bond.
Nov. 3
• Amy Lynn Gonzalez, 34, Philadelphia, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Courtney Luttrell Hardy Johnkins, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with domestic assault-felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $21,000 bond.
• Wendell Todd McClain, 52, Loudon, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Spencer Colin Smythia, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $2,500 bond.
• Jordan Bruce Worley, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brandy Dawn York, 25, Clinton, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
Nov. 4
• Joshua Raymond Brown, 19, Lenoir city, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Ambrose Kenneth Covington, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Ryan Holden, 22, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Douglas Edward Matthews, 38, Minot, N.D., was charged with driving under the influence, failure to obey a police officer and joyriding and held on $1,500 bond.
• Glen Ray Owens, 56, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kelly Hurst Ramsey, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
Nov. 5
• Kirt Edward Estep, 35, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Larry Lynn Jr., 33, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and two juvenile court attachments and held on $10,600 bond.
• Gwendlyn H. Heiple, 62, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, two counts of manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Reagon Devona Jones, 31, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $3,000 bond.
• Daniel Verlin Knox, 29, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Travis Eugene Lawhon, 33, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Ashley Nicole Plemons, 31, Greenback, was charged with failure to appear and a juvenile court attachment and held on $1,150 bond.
• Ryan M. Whitlow, 34, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• James Howard Williams, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with misuse of 911 emergency system and held without bond.
• Carlos Zavala, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 6
• Phillip M. Johnson, 39, homeless, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $7,500 bond.
• Joseph Aaron Marbry, 36, Knoxville, was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of property and held on $12,000 bond.
• Martha June Mills, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, capias-criminal court and violation of probation and held on $22,500 bond.
• Michael S. Rhodes, 35, Maryville, was charged as a fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Megan Elizabeth Riepe, 29, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of verbal harassment and released on $2,000 bond.
• Amanda Marie Sampson, 37, Harriman, was charged with theft of property and capias-municipal court and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christy A. Sewell, 47, Powell, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Theresa Michelle Stinnett, 32, Loudon, was charged with two counts of capias-general sessions and released on $3,000 bond.
• Ashley Patrice Ward, 35, Mascot, was charged with capias-general sessions and held without bond.
Nov. 7
• Tammy Marie Cagley, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and capias-municipal court and released on $3,000 bond.
• Matthew Harrison Cooper, 28, homeless, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Thomas Mason Cratty III, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of capias-general sessions and held on $19,000 bond.
• Steven Ray Daugherty, 44, Harriman, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $8,500 bond.
• Donald Lee Harris, 47, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,500 bond.
• Raymond Lee Jacobs, 39, Madisonville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Devin Levi Kelley, 23, Loudon, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Gustavo Planells, 48, Philadelphia, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $2,000 bond.
• Walter Jay Roach, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Brent Allen Snyder, 38, Loudon, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $25,000 bond.
• Kendra Lee Varner, 22, Sweetwater, was charged with failure to appear and released on $2,000 bond.
• Bryson Cody Young, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $50,000 bond.
Nov. 8
• Gary Paul Farmer, 42, Rockwood, was charged as a fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Rory Colt Galvin, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-felony, vandalism and false imprisonment and held without bond.
• Carrillo Ramirez, 21, Oak Ridge, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Stephanie Leeann Taylor, 39, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $6,000 bond.