Two in Troop 770 earn Eagle Scout

Hard work paid off for two Lenoir City High School students who were officially named Eagle Scouts in Troop 770.
Justin Brown, 16, and Dean Langlois, 15, were awarded the designation late last month. Both are part of the troop based at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City.
A banquet celebration will be held at some point to commemorate the occasion, Vanessa Brown, Justin’s mother, said.
“It’s a big deal,” Vanessa said. “A very small percentage of boys who enter the program actually make it to Eagle. My husband’s an Eagle Scout and he’s also the Scoutmaster (of) 770, so he’s told me the stats on that and it’s pretty rare. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to make it to Eagle.”
According to the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle is the highest honor in the organization. A Scout must be active in a troop for at least six months as Life Scout, demonstrate “Scout Spirit by living the Scout Oath and Scout Law,” earn a total of 21 merit badges, actively serve in one or more positions in the troop, participate in a Scoutmaster conference, plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project and successfully complete a board of review for the Eagle Scout rank.
“I’ve spent years in scouting, which is really the end goal for everyone who joins scouting,” Justin said. “A lot of relief to get there and now know that I can be an Eagle Scout, be there to help all the people who are trying to get to Eagle Scout.”
Justin planned and constructed a flower bed and picnic bench for Iva’s Place.
“What you’re supposed to do for any Eagle Scout project is build something at a location that needs it and maintain it,” he said. “They said that they wanted to have a flower garden built there because all of the women there are going through an abusive relationship and this gives them something to do.”
There were some challenges along the way, but Justin said the hard work made the project’s end goal even more rewarding. He completed the project before the pandemic started and focused on completing a few other merit badges.
“It’s given me drive to get work done, so I think it will help,” Justin said. “In order to get to Eagle Scout you have to put in a lot of work and a lot of time and a lot of people aren’t willing to do that. That’s why they don’t get to Eagle Scout. You have to give yourself motivation to get there and you can use all the self-motivation and work ethic to put into other areas of life.”
Langlois focused on the Hall Bend Trail off Highway 444.
“He actually did some trail maintenance at the Hall Bend hiking trail off (Highway) 444 going toward Tellico and there was a boggy area that would get really muddy if it had rained a lot,” Stacy Langlois, Dean’s mother, said. “So people had thrown boards across it so they could get across it and it was kind of a treacherous crossing. He decided that he was going to build some kind of crossing across that, and he worked with a (Tennessee Valley Authority) representative, and they determined that he would build a turnpike across that area using hard materials like rock and slag stone. So he was set to start his project in April and, of course, with COVID TVA was not allowing any projects to happen. So he had a two-month delay before TVA allowed projects.”
Dean started his three-day project in June, Stacy said.
He credited help from family and peers in Troop 770.
“I picked it because my goal is to eventually become a (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency) agent and I just figured that doing this would be something that would help get me into that kind of stuff, and it was a good project, and it would really help the community,” Dean said.
He believes his time in the Boy Scouts has been beneficial.
“Being in the Scouts, it really gives you the life skills you need and teaches you how to really do what you want to do and live off of how you want to be,” he said. “... Eagle Scout is the main goal of joining Scouts and it’s a big accomplishment that will help throughout life. I just wanted to get in there and get it done.”