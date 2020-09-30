Two Loudon County students recently were spotlighted as International Leadership Network 2020 Young Achievers.
North Middle School sixth-grader Lucy Kate Malone and Loudon High School ninth-grader Jaxon Walker were two of 15 finalists recognized for the award.
Malone’s fifth-grade teacher, Rachel Boals, nominated her.
“I’m extremely grateful that my fifth-grade teacher Ms. Boals picked me,” Malone said. “I think she picked me because I was one of the kids in class that wasn’t — I’m not very popular, so I’m not being picked because everyone likes me and everyone thinks I’m perfect. But I do feel like I have very good grades, and I do feel like I’m not one of the bullies or one of the know-it-alls in the school. I feel like she picked me because I’m just like an average, nice personality person, but I have good grades and I have good things that I know I can do when I grow up, good goals.”
Malone hopes to have a “rewarding, challenging” job later in life. Her first choices would be zoology, music or acting.
“At first I did not know how big of a deal it was,” she said. “I thought it was just like a little competition at school and then I won for the whole school, and I was like, I guess that’s cool, but I don’t really know anyone in school. So I guess I didn’t have anything to expect from it. Then I learned that I won throughout the entire state and that was a big, big deal.”
Boals said she chose Malone because of her strong academic performance and positive personality.
“She is quite precocious,” Boals said in an email correspondence. “She carries herself well, is very articulate and has self-confidence. In addition, she has great wit and is able to get along well with others. She always gave extra effort each day, participated in class discussions and always was driven to get feedback, grow and do better than the day before. She is the kind of person who also cheers other people on and works to build them up.”
NMS Principal Jodi Lowery is proud of Malone, who she believes is a good example for other students. She hopes seeing Malone win the award will encourage other students to reach their full potential.
Fort Loudoun Middle School teacher Jill Nelson nominated Walker.
Walker was shocked when he got the news about the national recognition.
“I did the interview for county, and there were five or six kids there, and they were really good,” he said. “They gave great speeches and things like that and I was just sitting at home one day, and they were like, ‘Hey, you won county.’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ Then the pandemic hit and we couldn’t go to the ceremony. Then like a week and a half ago, they sent (the award) in the mail, and we were like, ‘Oh, my goodness’.”
Walker was nervous during his speech but managed to make everyone laugh.
“I was a comedian in there,” he said.
After the nomination process, selections are made for who will interview and give speeches for the county-level award. Students are given a list of possible questions they must speak on. Walker thought he had to answer every question and studied each one diligently. He was relieved to learn he only had to answer one question.
Winning the national award made up for not being able to attend the county ceremony earlier in the year.
“It went from excited that he won to disappointed that he wasn’t going to get to go to the ceremony,” David Walker, Jaxon’s father, said. “The disappointment was taken care of. That’s a pretty good mark to put on your college application.”
Kim Walker, Jaxon’s mother, said the family had almost forgotten about the award because of coronavirus.
“I had actually kind of — I didn’t really know, I guess with the COVID, and we haven’t gotten to go to the ceremony, it kind of had slipped my mind, and then that came in the mail, and I was like, ‘nationally?’” she said. “So we were really excited and proud of him that he had won nationally because with everything going on it had kind of slipped our mind a little bit.”