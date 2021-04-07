Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing the land use plan for the Tellico Reservoir, which could make more recreational land available in Loudon County.
Local officials have their eyes on property near the U.S. Highway 321 bridge.
“There is not a specific acreage to report without final plans or a request for review,” Jim Hopson, TVA public information officer, said in an email correspondence. “Currently, there are two licenses that cover 52 acres over three areas to allow for feasibility study and engineering testing. TVA expects the results of these will lead to future discussions on next steps.”
Lenoir City Committee of 100 initiated, funded and participated in a regional input session at The Venue at Lenoir City in August 2017 with hopes of soliciting ideas and comments on potential commercial and public recreation development of TVA public lands surrounding the Highway 321 bridge corridor. The effort received an overwhelming response.
Members of the Committee of 100, Lenoir City and Tellico Reservoir Development Agency have since spearheaded a general overall plan to further discussions with TVA.
“Based on the public input, the Committee of 100 produced artist renderings of proposed ideas for discussion,” Hopson said. “TVA met with the Committee of 100 and discussed allowable uses for those parcels of TVA property based on current TVA lands plans for Tellico and (Fort) Loudoun reservoirs. TVA has issued licenses that allow them to do exploratory work to determine the feasibility of the conceptual ideas. TVA expects the outcome of these studies will help the Committee of 100 determine the feasibility of specific requests. It’s important to understand that any work on TVA land beyond the licensed feasibly studies requires additional TVA environmental and programmatic review and land use permissions.
“TVA seeks connections with communities and connecting people to the environment so we understand that these recreation and ecotourism type of projects help with local economics and sense of place,” he added. “We welcome the ongoing discussions regarding these potential partnership efforts.”
Discussion has included a potential new Loudon County Visitors Center at the overview near Fort Loudon Marina and an RV campground near Elm Hill Drive with a 2,400-foot boardwalk.
“Part of the concept if that would go through would be to create a boardwalk on the river that would go from that park underneath the new bridge and tie in on the other side where the dam is,” Clayton Pangle, Committee of 100 spokesman, said. “On the 321 side of the spillways you see areas of sidewalks over there and this would hopefully link into them. ... The idea over time you would link that same walkway back up to where the visitors center building is going and then you would also have a walking path going from the visitors center down toward the marina, and, of course, all the leads to Lenoir City Park, but you can imagine how long this will take to do.”
Amber Scott, Lenoir City administrator, said the city received the go-ahead from TVA in February.
“It’s a long-term project, and when I say ‘long term’ I’m talking about 20 to 25 years,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “I hope that we can continue to move it forward. I think from an economic standpoint it would be good for the city to what’s being planned and good for the (Loudon County) chamber as well. As we all know, those plans are subject to change. That’s where we’re at on it right now. ... The city’s been very involved in getting the permits from TVA. TVA seems to work with government entities more than they do private developers, and so that took a long time to get that done. But TVA’s being very cooperative.”
The RV park could be a major draw, Aikens said. He envisioned possibly adding rental cabins.
“From an economic standpoint you would have people coming in the city,” he said. “All you got to do is look around and see the amount of RVs that are parked in storage lots and so people are very interested in camping, the outdoors, and from economic standpoint you would have people coming into Lenoir City to stay at those campgrounds. What happens? They go to the grocery and they buy gas and eat out in the restaurants. Of course, part of the plan was to possibly have a restaurant on site. It’d be a huge economic impact, not just for the city but for the whole county.”
Aikens hopes to meet with U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Knoxville, this week to make him aware of the project.
“TVA has given us some hope in being able to obtain some funding from them,” Aikens said. “How much money is yet to be seen, but they realize that there was a lot of work and effort put into trying to save the bridge for a pedestrian bridge and obviously that didn’t happen, so they realized that the community was very much involved in that and that they would like to see something like this.”
Pangle said funding could come from a “variety of sources.”
Scott hopes to continue to raise awareness and build support for the project.
“Make the community more aware of the project to get on board with us and help us with it, certainly with their input, and something may not have thought of as a group,” Aikens said.
Bryan Hall, TRDA executive director, said TVA in March granted a license to proceed for due diligence on land across the canal bridge.
“We have some property that touches in the territory that they’re looking at for some growth opportunities down the road,” Hall said. “... I’m just a partner in the group of Committee of 100 with some potential growth opportunities down the road on the portion of land that involves us.”
TVA is now waiting for applicants to return feasibility study results before more discussions, Hopson said.
“Fortunately, the timing of the Committee of 100 proposals is ideal as the TVA Tellico Reservoir Land Management Plan was coming up for review,” Hopson said. “The first phase of review, the scoping period, just finished its public comment period. The next comment period will be on the draft plan and environmental assessment, currently scheduled for this fall. That will be the second chance for public input. The plan is currently projected to be completed in the summer 2022.”
For more information on proposed revisions, visit www.tva.gov/landplanreview.
Support for the effort can be sent to landplans@tva.gov.
“Every 20 years they look at their reservoir plan and the reservoir plan designates on each reservoir what they properties can be used for and they modify those based on the needs for the future that they see coming forward,” Pangle said. “There was a pretty large demand of additional recreation opportunities on Tellico Lake, so one of the areas that they’re changing the land use is to make it available probably for TRDA for developed recreation on just across the canal bridge on the right. ... And it’s not all just changes for recreation. It might be changes from historical lands or other designations.”