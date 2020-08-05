Transformations finds a new home

Transformations Church celebrated the first service Sunday in its new home.
The local church has met at the Loudon County Visitors Bureau since beginning in 2018. The Rev. Michael Thrasher, church pastor, said the facility was accommodating despite its limitations.
“We kind of felt like nomads back then in the fact that we were travelers,” Thrasher said. “We would load, unload, pack up all the equipment, all the sound gear, anything and everything we had, and so it was a fateful of time of, ‘Let’s see if we can be faithful in these little times, then God can trust us with more’.”
After a year of searching, Thrasher found the right place to call home at 2771 Highway 11 East in Lenoir City. He said it was hard to find a place with the “right connection” and a lease that would allow the congregation to function as a church and a multi-purpose building for the community.
“I didn’t know our landlord before this, but God led us here, and I was like, ‘I feel good about this,’ because we already had leases at other places that didn’t go through because of contractual issues or just something didn’t feel right in our hearts,” Thrasher said. “But this place, peace immediately. The first time we came in, peace, peace of God, I liked this place.”
The facility houses space for children’s church, a nursery, Thrasher’s office, a general office and a sanctuary.
The Rev. John Smiley, associate pastor, has enjoyed seeing his and Thrasher’s 25-year-old dream of starting a church together find a permanent home.
“We’re excited for this next step to have our own place even though it’s small and humble beginnings,” he said. “We’re really excited about it and having officially our own place for people to come and be ministered and serve. We’re just looking forward to it.”
Todd Fisher, church member, started coming to services after Thrasher and Smiley came to his home to pray for his wife, who was battling cancer. Home prayers and church services “increased (their) faith tremendously through the years,” Fisher said.
When his wife passed away in December, Fisher said Thrasher and Smiley “really helped her” in her last days.
For Fisher, the new facility represents growth and stability.
“It’s God showing his blessings on us to give us this facility, because it’s much more difficult when you have to take everything down, put everything up every week, and it gives us more time and more ability to serve people and love God,” Fisher said. “So we’re just really happy to be here.”
Sunday was the first in-person meeting in months after not being able to meet in the visitors bureau due to coronavirus concerns. Thrasher said the church tried hosting services in homes for a few weeks before having to cancel those as well.
“One of the things that it has taught us is how precious it is to get together, just the little things, even if it’s only an hour, an hour and a half on Sunday to have that fellowship,” Thrasher said. “… Everybody’s thrilled to get to meet back again. We take things for granted here in America, I think. We have such great freedoms, and even though some of them seemingly lately have been under attack, we’re blessed. … If you have an opportunity to meet anywhere and speak your heart and worship God the way you want to it’s a huge blessing. It’s a treasure. We’re just thrilled to get started again.”