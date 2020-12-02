Local Toys for Tots volunteers are right in the thick of shopping for children with about three weeks left until Christmas.
Debbie Hines, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office executive secretary and local Toys for Tots coordinator, said a little more than 100 families and likely about 200-225 children are being served this year.
Although the application deadline was Oct. 21, she said two people, who will go on a waiting list, picked up applications as recently as Nov. 24.
“Right now I’ve got everybody out, as of (Nov. 24),” Hines said.
She expects toys to be back at LCSO this week and ready for families.
“I try to give them Black Friday, which again, it’s a different year,” Hines said. “That way we try to get everything back the week after and then we can make sure all the names have come back if somebody didn’t take a name or forget to do something. Then we can work on the last-minute ones that come in if we’ve got stuff to do it with.”
This year’s total is down from 2019 when about 200 families were served. In 2019, the number was lower than 2018’s 244 families and 425 children.
Hines couldn’t say why the number was lower, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really expected to have more. At least what we had last year,” she said. “... I don’t know. Are people using their stimulus money and their unemployment money smartly? Wisely? I don’t know.”
With no formal location for toy placement and distribution like in years past, LCSO’s office has become filled with gifts. Hines hopes next year the program will use an off-site location to ease spacing issues at LCSO.
“Today somebody brought me in two bags of gifts,” Hines said. “I will make sure they’re even, which that person bringing them in they’re going to be even. I’ll find something to add from the (Tellico Village) Woodworkers for that age person and I will call mama. I’ll probably wait until Monday, but as soon as it comes in, as soon as we got the whole family, we’re calling them to come get them.”
So far only five families have picked up gifts, but Hines expects that to change as Christmas nears.
Because of the pandemic, some previous shoppers backed out or only provided money. Hines said helpers have since stepped up, including businesses.
“ORNL in Oak Ridge still did it,” Hines said. “Foothills (Federal Credit Union), Malibu, Kimberly-Clark — I had a lot of individuals this year and most of them took two names so I was able to keep siblings together. ... Because a lot of them may be calling to get names because maybe their church didn’t have a name, because the Presbyterian church I had three people call and get names. They’re still participating just in a different way.”
In addition to the community’s help buying gifts, each year the Tellico Village Woodworkers Club crafts numerous wooden toys. This year’s hard work was delivered Nov. 24 to LCSO.
Steve Bolton, Woodworkers Toys for Tots co-chairman, said this year $1,000 was donated along with 80 toys. Plans are to meet in January to evaluate this year’s program and begin preparation for 2021.
“We anticipate the external environment will improve and the 2021 program will return to a more typical format,” Bolton said in an email correspondence.
Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, each year is appreciative with the club’s help.
“It makes a tremendous amount of difference when we can add things that are made from the heart such as these wooden toys,” Guider said. “I mean that’s what we’ve experienced in the past that it’s certainly from the heart. We’ve enjoyed the partnership with the woodworkers club for so many years. In the beginning we didn’t think they were even going to be able to provide many toys, but as you can see they’ve been working behind the scenes and surprised us quite a bit here. We were actually weren’t thinking that we weren’t going to get many wooden toys at all.”