With less than a month remaining until the Dec. 4 mentor sign-up deadline, tnAchieves is looking for volunteers to help the Class of 2021.
Mentors work closely with Tennessee Promise scholarship applicants during the college transition.
The statewide 9,000-volunteer goal is 66% complete, Graham Thomas, tnAchieves deputy director of partnerships, said. Loudon High School needs nine mentors, Lenoir City High School is short 14 and Greenback School would like two more.
Mentors in 2021 will help students virtually through tnAchieves CONNECT, an online mentoring platform.
“Students often need just a little extra help navigating the college-going process,” Thomas said in a press release. “Mentors in 2021 will prove critical in ensuring students have the resources and encouragement necessary to achieve their goals. With the introduction of tnAchieves CONNECT, we can ensure mentors and students continue building meaningful relationships in a safe, virtual environment.”
Mentors devote about one hour a month and will work with a group of five to seven high-schoolers to remind them of deadlines, answer questions and offer encouragement during the college adjustment process.
LHS guidance counselor Heather Waldron has been a mentor for at least five years.
“It has been, from a mentor’s point of view, a wonderful way to connect with kids,” Waldron said. “As the mother of two Tennessee Promise students, it has been great for them to hear this information from somebody that’s not at school or that’s not their mom. It’s not a tremendous, huge time commitment on the mentor’s part, but it makes such a difference to the kids. It’s a great way to be connected to the community, to be connected to the kids and to really help make a difference for people.”
Chip Orr, LCHS principal, pointed to the valuable assistance mentors provide.
“The TN Promise mentors provide students with someone they can turn to for support that can answer questions regarding the TN Promise application process,” Orr said in an email correspondence. “These mentors also serve as an additional support outside of school and the home, should they need it.”
Tennessee Promise applicants are down 20% statewide, according to a tnAchieves press release. An extension for Tennessee Promise applications has been pushed to Dec. 1. The UT Promise application deadline is Dec. 15.
LCHS and Greenback had 84% of seniors apply, while LHS had 85%.
Waldron said typically 90%-95% of LHS seniors sign up.
“We had several who, for a variety of reasons, were not eligible to apply for the program this year,” she said. “... We have some students that are very set in what their plans are. Their plans are military, their plans are four-year colleges and they were not interested in applying for Tennessee Promise as a backup plan.”
Orr said some students express uncertainty attending college during the pandemic.
“Many students are not happy with their virtual experience at the collegiate level,” he said. “That could explain part of it.”
Despite the lower numbers, Waldron was positive about the turnout.
“Considering how many students we have who are not in the building on a daily basis, I was excited to get as many of those on board and signed up,” she said. “And as many kids as I know who are planning on going to four-year schools, I was excited to get them on board.”
For more information about tnAchieves or to apply to be a mentor, visit www.tnAchieves.org or call Thomas at 615-604-1306.