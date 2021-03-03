Residents will have at least one more chance to put an item in the time capsule that will be opened in 2070.
Loudon County 150-Year Celebration Committee members will be present 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17 at the Welcome Center in Tellico Village to take any mementos people hope to leave for future generations.
“I told every committee member he or she could plan additional ‘gathering events’ anywhere they wished, and I’d help with it,” Bo Carey, committee chairman, said in an email correspondence. “So far only Dennis Preston, the Tellico Village representative, chose to plan one. I will say that I talked to some of the marketing people for the Village and discovered lots of people have moved there since November, and we are talking about hundreds of people, not just a few. I have been interacting with the New Villagers Club, whose members appear largely unaware of the time capsule opportunity.”
Preston sought a collection event in hopes of getting more involvement.
“I’ve been here for 23 years and they’re interested in the history here,” Preston said. “... It was just so people could either come pick up an envelope and put something, artifacts, whatever they want in it and bring it back to us. If they have them at home they can just drop them off there and just making people aware. ... I really don’t personally know if anybody other than me has donated from Tellico Village just yet.”
Committee members emphasized all county residents are encouraged to participate.
The drive-by event will be similar to the committee’s collection in November in front of the Loudon County Courthouse Annex. Last year was the 150th anniversary of Loudon County.
“The November collection day was quite successful,” Carey said. “That information is in safe storage. A couple of the committee members did a tally of how many envelopes we collected, but I forget the actual number. I know it was more than we expected for that day but not enough to fill up all three cabinets being built. That’s why we are giving additional opportunities. The March 17 event in Tellico Village will give us an idea if additional drive-through events in other locations might need to be scheduled in Philadelphia, Greenback or Lenoir City.”
Committee members want residents to contribute for future generations, including family photos, letters to grandchildren and documents or history of a family, church or civic club.
“We will allow participants to note on the outside of the envelope who they would like to be contacted in 2070 when contents are revealed,” Carey said. “I envision grandchildren being listed, along with where they currently live, possibly a statement addressed to the 2070 officers of the Lenoir City Civitan Club or deacons of the 2070 Philadelphia Baptist Church, etc. Mayor (Rollen ‘Buddy’) Bradshaw is including a letter to the 2070 county mayor. My father is including his life story in diary form, plus sage economic and charitable advice to future generations in Loudon County. Students are being encouraged to list what they like about living in Loudon County.”
Rachel Harrell, committee member and Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said 150-year limited edition items will be for sale at the March 17 collection.
For those who need help, templates can be found at www.150yearsofloco.com.
“We have school age, we have middle and high school age and then we have an adult template if you just want to go based on that with information,” Harrell said. “You’re also welcome to write a letter to a loved one or to your children or grandchildren that they can see then, or if you have a special memento from 2020 or from the past 50 years. Anything that you would like to be remembered by or have Loudon countians take note of in 2070.”
Carey said collection has partly extended into the first half of 2021 in hopes of getting more participation. There is no set deadline for entries.
“We would ‘put it away’ whenever county leadership approves the courthouse or some other county public building for the display,” Carey said. “We will schedule 2070 for the capsule to be opened and shared with the public during Loudon County’s 200-year celebration. ... I hope it is not the final event. We will keep the options open, since the courthouse will not be ready for a dedication event any time soon. At least one committee member has suggested we declare a final day to accept entries; for the time being, I prefer not to limit participation, especially if vaccinations and declining COVID outbreaks provide new opportunities or a safer environment for participants this spring. In fact, I would welcome civic organizations or individuals outside our committee leadership to recommend their own events to gather additional entries.
“The libraries all have the envelopes for people to walk in and participate, without having to go to an event,” he added. “I also think there are some available in Lenoir City at the visitors center.”
A collection booth will be set up March 19 during the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce’s Chop to the Top axe-throwing competition in downtown Lenoir City, and also April 24 during the Spring Fling in downtown.
The Tellico Village Woodworkers Club will craft three capsules. Hopes are to have them in the Loudon County Courthouse, Carey said. The committee has requested approval from Loudon County Commission.