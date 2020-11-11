The Loudon County 150-Year Celebration Committee needs participation for the 200-year time capsule.
The committee invites residents to bring something for a drive-through collection of historic memories 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot behind the Loudon County Courthouse Annex off Poplar Street.
The safe, easy approach allows items and information to be contributed for future generations when the capsule is opened in 2070. The celebration committee will be present, wearing masks and protective gloves. Residents will be able to remain in their vehicle and pass information through the window to volunteers.
Items ideas include:
• Family photos or family tree and stories.
• Favorite poems, Bible verses, quotes or sayings.
• An organization’s history and contributions to the community.
• A dedication to any individual who made a difference in someone’s life.
• Information or history of a neighborhood, small community or area from bygone days.
• A protective face mask, campaign flier or other reminder about 2020.
• A letter or keepsake specifically for future generations of individual families that might be present in 2070 to discover what was left for them.
• A message or item addressed to those who will be members of any local organization 50 years from now.
For more information, visit www.150yearsofloco.com or email 150yearsofloco@gmail.com.