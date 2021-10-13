A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Oct. 5 on U.S. Highway 321.
The wreck was reported about 9:38 p.m. at West Town Creek Road, according to a THP report.
The THP patrol unit was being driven north on Highway 321 by Trooper James Capps when it traveled into the median and crossed on to West Town Creek Road. The 2021 Ford Explorer then hit an embankment and overturned.
Capps was wearing a seat belt but was injured, according to the report. He was taken by ambulance to Turkey Creek Medical Center, Travis Estes, Priority Ambulance Emergency Medical Services director, said.
A cause of the crash is not yet available, but there are no pending charges.