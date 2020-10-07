The Bees stay busy helping others

The Bees of First Presbyterian Church of Lenoir City aim to spread warmth into the lives of those who need it through handmade goods.
Formed about 12 years ago, the group has become arguably the biggest ministry of the church with many people and organizations benefitting.
The ministry started with a mission quilt, which The Bees hand stitched and sold to raise money for the church’s mission that year. After the project was complete, members started wondering what else they could do to help the community and found Christmas stockings were in high demand, Connie Umbach, group leader, said.
“We made about 150 stockings every year,” Umbach said. “We stuffed some of them, and some them would go to like hospice and nursing homes, folks who might not have much Christmas otherwise or just need an extra cheering up. They just get little extra things in them — combs, pads of paper, cards and some things like that. The stockings were one of the early ones.”
The ministry then expanded as it reached further into the community.
“Then as we talked to nursing homes and hospice, and recently we started talking to Iva’s Place, blankets always seem to be a thing of comfort,” Umbach said. “So we make a lot of blankets. Then we talked about starting within our church, people needing prayer and our prayer quilt. … The prayer quilts … if someone’s in the hospital and needs a bright spot of color on their bed, plus it keeps them warm. Where it’s tied, we make the quilt, and we put it out, and we invite a Sunday School class or a Bible study class or the whole church to come and tie the knots, say a prayer over it. Usually we don’t know who it’s going to, but we know that God does. So we pray over it as we tie it, and then the pastor keeps several, so if something happens and someone goes to the hospital or just someone at home needs that extra help, it can go to them.”
The Bees now make prayer shawls to go with the prayer quilts in case someone needs “extra warmth from the church family,” Umbach said.
Members also make a variety of goods for other purposes like scarves, hats, blankets, hand towels, dish scrubbers, tote bags and small knitted prayer squares for pockets. The scarves, hats and prayer squares can often be found in the blessing box outside the church, Nancy Price, group member, said.
One of the more unique products of The Bees are the fiddle muffs designed specifically for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients. The fiddle muff is a knitted arm cuff with trinkets and playthings attached to the outside for patients to fiddle with to keep their hands and minds busy.
“You put it on your arms for people to play with when they get all types of dementia, but we found out that one of our parishioners went through treatment, and she would put it on her arm when she would have dialysis treatment because you get so cold,” Jacquie Sathe, group member, said.
Sathe got the idea of the fiddle muff from a friend.
“We get new, probably every year, we get new ideas or new things to expand and go out — like those beautiful shawls that Nancy makes, those are gorgeous new things,” Sathe said. “A friend of mine told me about the fiddle muffs so that was added. I thought it was fun those little scrubbies and other things. It’s just enjoyable. It’s fun to see what other groups are doing, too.”
Jane Burris has been with The Bees since the group began and loves the opportunity to do something for the community and the church.
“Well, apart from donating a lot of money, which I don’t have, it’s a way to give back,” Burris said. “I enjoy sewing. I don’t sew clothes, which you can sew over and over again. So after a while everyone I know has a blanket. So it’s a good way to continue sewing and have your products used.”