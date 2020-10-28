A Pikeville teen was arrested Sunday for sexual battery and public intoxication after assaulting a woman working at a haunted house attraction.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Skylar Mills responded to the haunted house where he was told an employee wanted to report a crime. Mills talked with Zachary D. Schmidt, 18, who had “red, watery, bloodshot eyes,” “spoke with a slur” and smelled like alcohol, Mills wrote in a report.
Schmidt admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages and being underage. Schmidt told Mills he did take a picture with the woman but only touched her shoulder. He denied groping her, Mills wrote in a report.
The woman told Mills she was working at the haunted house and decided to take a photo with a family, including Schmidt. When she got down on her knees for the photo, Schmidt made a lude comment. According to the woman, Schmidt then tried to grope her breast. She told him to stop before Schmidt groped her two more times.
Schmidt was charged with public intoxication and sexual battery and released on $11,000 bond.
DUI leads to drug bustA Loudon man was charged with a long list of drug-related charges Oct. 20 after driving under the influence.
After LCSO Deputy Chris Jenkins saw a black car struggling to stay on the right side of the road on Lake Drive, he followed it onto Matlock Bend Road where the car continued to swerve. Dispatch told Jenkins the license plate did not belong to the vehicle.
Jenkins stopped the vehicle and talked with John Joseph McGrath, 28, who had bloodshot, watery eyes, was sweating and having trouble communicating with Jenkins. McGrath performed poorly on field sobriety tests and told Jenkins he had been drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, according to a report.
During a search of the car, deputies found two handguns, 4 grams of meth, 6 grams of marijuana, two hydrocodone pills, a burnt pipe with meth residue on it, a scale with white residue on it, an open cellphone and $1,257. The ownership of the car came back to another man in Loudon and McGrath had no proof of ownership. He said his girlfriend bought the car for him, but he hadn’t paid her back yet, Jenkins wrote in a report.
McGrath was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, two counts of possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence and held on $53,000 bond.
Oct. 19
• David Callahan, 44, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Kayla Brooke Jeffers, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kevin Wayne Berry, 45, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 20
• Jeremiah Eugene Cantrell, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault and released on $30,000.
• Todd Derek Dossett, 36, Knoxville, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $500 bond.
• Amber Nicole Weaver, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Karen Renee Lamb, 29, Sweetwater, was charged with violation of probation and released on $3,000 bond.
• Elliott Bernard Harris, 47, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Mark Edward Pritchard, 31, Clinton, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Mary Yvonne Arden, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with 12 counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and held on $95,000 bond.
• Jessica Lynn Bahr, 38, Philadelphia, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 21
• Janet Leigh Duffey, 61, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released without bond.
• Tyler Bill Buckner, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Richard Jonathon Hargis, 33, Crandall, Ga., was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Lauren Michelle Sigmon, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Matthew Tanner Williams, 24, Philadelphia, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $7,000 bond.
• Joseph Timothy Biggs, 56, Seymour, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,500 bond.
• Brooke Marie Votra, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with four counts of capias-general sessions, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $13,000 bond.
• Jeremy Wayne Aikens, 43, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
Oct. 22
• Randi Danielle Reppert, 34, Crossville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Chris Michael Truax, 50, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment and released on $10,000 bond.
• Zachary Dewayne Ford, 22, Lenoir City, was charged with four counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor and false imprisonment and held without bond.
• Misty Dawn Presswood, 44, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Gary Lynn Lowe, 52, Jacksboro, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and released on $3,000 bond.
• James Howard Williams, 38, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Whitney Amanda Lynn, 36, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule V substance and held without bond.
• Brian Eugene Williams, 19, homeless, was charged with violation of probation and held on $10,000 bond.
• Thomas Lynn Ingram, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $2,000 bond.
• Jonathan Henry Cole, 32, homeless, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Oct. 23
• Charles Elmer Akins, 64, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and violation of probation and released on $5,500 bond.
• Jamie Davis, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and held on $2,500 bond.
• Marcus Allen Davis, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, criminal simulation and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $41,000 bond.
• Michael Lloyd Devault, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving and released on $12,500 bond.
• Ashley Carzelle Munsey, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $5,000 bond.
• Avery Eugene Sarten, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance and criminal simulation and held on $41,000 bond.
• Crystal Tenille Shubert, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $10,000 bond.
• Theresa Louise Tilley, 52, Knoxville, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
Oct. 24
• Chandler Pace Armstrong, 19, Anniston, Ala., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Jose Diaz Burgos, 42, Loudon, was charged with public intoxication and released on $390 bond.
• Michael Cooper Douglas, 39, Knoxville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Juan Martin Juan, 51, Phoenix, Ariz., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $5,000 bond.
• Andrew Emil Kotronias, 26, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of capias-general sessions and held without bond.
• Mary Elizabeth Miller, 38, Rockwood, was charged with failure to appear and released on $4,000 bond.
• Meaghan Elizabeth Pealo, 26, Madisonville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule VI substance and released on $3,500 bond.
• Stacie Malone Prosseda, 43, Knoxville, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Wesley Morgan Reed, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Adan Sanches Jr., 18, Loudon, was charged with underage consumption and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• Abby Rose Varner, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and held on $2,500 bond.
• Amber Saffels Walker, 44, Englewood, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence and released on $3,500 bond.
Oct. 25
• Christopher Ryan Burns, 36, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Michael Eugene Denny, 42, Walland, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Richard Shawn Evans, 41, Maryville, was charged with boating under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Bryan Anthony Gillis, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and held without bond.
• Marvin Ray Murrell, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Jody Conley Skipper, 36, Lillian, Ala., was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.