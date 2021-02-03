TBI investigating officer-involved shooting

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after two Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to serve civil process paperwork to a residence in Lenoir City.
According to an LCSO press release, deputies arrived at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Waller Street.
“Came in contact with the occupant and again an altercation ensued and there was an exchange of gunfire inside the residence,” Tim Guider, Loudon County sheriff, said. “Past that ... we asked Blount County to assist us. We retreated and Blount County SWAT team came over and through their protocol and no contact with the occupant, they sent in their robot to see if there was any interaction. We never had any further interaction with the occupant. Further learned that unfortunately the occupant was found deceased.”
Flash bangs were used in hopes of getting “any response that they could possibly from whoever may be inside,” he said.
Guider could not provide the identity of the woman involved and did not know who was responsible for her death. No deputies were injured.
"I have no idea at this point," Guider said. "That will be further learned in the investigation and also from an autopsy report."
Don White, Lenoir City police chief, said law enforcement had previous involvement with the woman, but he would not say the reason.
TBI’s involvement is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, Guider said. TBI will now be the lead agency.
“It’s a sad day in the sheriff’s office for anything like this to happen,” Guider said.
Samantha Johnson is a neighbor who saw police drive up the street and heard sirens, which she said was “unusual” for her road.
She said her boyfriend called her and told her to go the basement.
“I would never expect anything like this to go on across the street from where I live,” Johnson said. “... Kept hearing loud booms. It’s not something I want to hear again.”
Amanda Davis was on her way to work when she heard about the shooting. She drove to her grandfather’s house off D Street about 10:30 a.m.
“We thought somebody was shooting, something bad was going on,” Davis said. “We definitely heard the megaphone saying, ‘Come out with your hands up. This is the sheriff’s office. Come out with your hands up.’ Then we heard the flash bangs or whatever, and then it was quiet for a while and then shots.”
Even though the shooting wasn’t on her grandfather’s street, Davis said the altercation was still “pretty nerve-wracking.”
“We knew shots were being fired, but from where and to where we weren’t sure. Kind of scary,” Davis said.
Complete coverage will be available in the Feb. 10 print edition of the News-Herald and online.