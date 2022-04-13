The Tate & Lyle plant in Loudon will be rebranded as Primient Loudon following an ownership change.
Primient was established as the result of Tate & Lyle PLC selling a controlling stake in its Primary Products business in North and Latin America to KPS Capital Partners.
The new privately held company is majority-owned and controlled by KPS, while Tate & Lyle retains a minority stake. Primient Loudon is one of five Midwest plants operating under the new brand.
Located at 198 Blair Bend Drive, the Loudon facility is one of six industrial plants in North and Latin America. The Loudon site employs more than 320 people and produces corn-based sweeteners, co-products and 1-3 Propanediol through Primient’s joint venture.
The change allows Tate & Lyle and Primient to focus on growth opportunities in core markets, Jessica Allen, vice president of marketing communications at Primient, said.
The Primient portfolio includes expertise and solutions across a wide range of applications, including food additives, animal feeds, industrial starches, personal care additives and sweeteners.
There are no plans for changes at the Loudon plant beyond rebranding under the Primient name, Allen said. Employment numbers will remain steady with a current need for additional employees. Primient intends to continue to support and partner with the community, she said.
The company has a legacy in agricultural entrepreneurship.
“Our journey started more than 100 years ago when A.E. Staley founded the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur, Ill.,” Primient Chief Executive Officer Jim Stutelberg said. “And we are excited to be writing the next chapters of our story as Primient, which is well positioned to make a positive impact in the industries we serve — for our colleagues, customers and local communities.”