A Sweetwater man is facing a domestic assault charge after he allegedly threatened a woman with two weapons.
Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Luke Hawkins responded to a call Saturday off Blue Springs Road in reference to a drunk driver. Omar Cuevas Alvarado, 37, reported a woman he knew was driving under the influence. The woman said she left her residence because Alvarado threatened her with a gun.
According to Hawkins’ report, officers met the woman at a local market. She claimed she and Alvarado had been arguing all day. When she confronted him about a family matter, he became angry and said he would knock out the windows in her car.
The woman became scared and tried to leave in a Dodge Ram registered to Alvarado, but he tried to pull her out of the truck. He grabbed two firearms out of the console and pointed the Taurus G3 9mm and Phoenix Arms HP22A .22-caliber handguns at the woman, according to the report. Another man witnessed the confrontation.
“As Omar was attempting to pull her out of the truck, inside the console was two firearms,” Hawkins wrote in a report. “Mr. Alvarado grabbed both handguns and pointed them at her saying, ‘I’m going to blowing your (expletive) head off’.”
Alvarado denied use of the firearms.
After questioning Alvarado, Hawkins said he located the handguns in a box of dog food in the garage.
Alvarado was arrested, charged with felony domestic assault and released on $10,000 bond.
Man assaults pregnant woman
LCSO Deputy Dalton Harrison responded to a call Friday on Riverview Road in reference to a woman sitting on a porch.
Harrison located a woman who was crying and had visible bruising and knots on her head. The woman, who was three months pregnant, said Miguel Angel Bravo, 37, beat her after she came home from work.
Harrison left the woman and spoke with Bravo. According to the report, both argued over the time she returned home.
“The two were in the back bedroom when the victim stated Bravo began to punch her in the face,” Harrison wrote in a report. “She then ran outside and attempted to lock herself in the car, but Bravo pulled her out. She was able to lock herself in another car in the driveway, but Bravo had an extra key to the vehicle. He unlocked the door and drug the victim out by her hair.”
The woman was then allegedly thrown to the ground and struck, at one point feeling as if she could lose consciousness, Harrison wrote in a report. The two returned to the residence, where the woman was thrown to the ground and kicked in the back. She was able to flee and ask for a neighbor’s help.
Bravo was charged with aggravated assault and held without bond.
Oct. 2
• Nathan Brian Baxter, 45, Walland, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Matthew Allen Childress, 20, Loudon, was charged with vandalism, violation of implied consent, underage driving while intoxicated, driving on a revoked/suspended license, traffic control device and capias-general sessions and released on $3,000 bond.
• Gary Dale Edlemon, 49, Olive Branch, Miss., was charged with forgery, identity theft and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Richard Blaine Hughes, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with driving without a valid license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kyle Edward Nicely, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and released on $1,000 bond.
• Pam Tredway, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.
• Devin Cassandra Vaulton, 35, Knoxville, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $5,000 bond.
Oct. 3
• Melisa Kay Bernard, 47, Felicity, Ohio, was charged with assisting other agency and held without bond.
• Joy Desiree Cosby, 33, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Stephen Browder Day, 21, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and held on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 4
• Katie M. Bouck, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent, financial responsibility law and driving on roadways laned for traffic and released on $2,000 bond.
• Sharon Martin Cook, 63, Rockwood, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $238 bond.
• Laci Michelle Delozier, 42, Niota, was charged with violation of probation and held on $7,500 bond.
• Jeffrey Alvin Graves, 56, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $5,000 bond.
• Timothy Dale Lord, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with reckless endangerment and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michelle Denise Newman, 50, Lenoir City, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Willard Robert Payne, 33, Madisonville, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
Oct. 5
• Jennifer Michelle Bell, 43, Cookeville, was charged with violation of community corrections and held on $10,000 bond.
• Tina Sheree Cole, 52, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $1,000 bond.
• Juan Antonio Garcia, 39, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $3,000 bond.
• Sommer Lynn George, 39, Louisville, was charged with theft of property and criminal impersonation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher John Meier, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael Tyler Morton, 30, Knoxville, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Natasha Lynn Ramsey, 29, Vonore, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $2,000 bond.
• Michael Leon Smallen, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, attachment and capias-general sessions and held on $14,900 bond.
Oct. 6
• Michael Eugene Chastain, 48, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and released on $15,000 bond.
• Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., 35, Friendsville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held on $20,000 bond.
• William Edward Ward, 32, Lancing, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
Oct. 7
• Bobby Lee Baxter, 47, Niota, was charged with criminal trespass and released on $2,000 bond.
• Herman Wayne Chamblee, 48, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kenneth Justin Collins, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on revoked/suspended license and released on $1,500 bond.
• Samantha Carol Ann Curtis, 45, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and held on $250 bond.
• Zackery Alexander Finchum, 21, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear general sessions, manufacture, sell, deliver or resale a Schedule IV substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $180,000 bond.
• Kristian Nicole Hatcher, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and held on $390 bond.
• Gwendlyn H. Heiple, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $84,000 bond.
• Jeremy Lamont Kerr, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and held without bond.
• Lindsay Lasha Lowery, 32, Clarkrange, was charged with capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and held on $15,000 bond.
Oct. 8
• Erin Dawn Collins, 36, Knoxville, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $5,000 bond.
• Zachary Chase Bevins, 26, Loudon, was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond.
• Rusty Allen Fagg, 43, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Scotty Gene Puckett, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear general sessions and released on $200 bond.
• Daniel Walter Summers, 62, Kingston, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $4,000 bond.
• Markus Alen Weaver, 52, Knoxville, was charged with capias-municipal court and held without bond.
Oct. 9
• Elizabeth Brooke Foley, 40, Lexington, was charged with theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Horst, 35, Knoxville, was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
• Tyler Blake Montgomery, 22, Loudon, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear-municipal court and released on $1,400 bond.
• Gregory Alan Potter, 67, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and held on $10,000 bond.
• Kurt Wayne Roberts, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with evading arrest and speed limit and held on $5,000 bond.
• William Wade Sloan, 45, Philadelphia, was charged with criminal impersonation, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and capias-general sessions and held on $11,000 bond.
• Kelly Colline Webb, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault and released on $1,000 bond.
Oct. 10
• Amanda Nicole Garren, 33, Englewood, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $6,500 bond.
• Brooke Ann Kiser, 30, Loudon, was charged with capias-municipal court and held without bond.
• Vanessa Macile Moser, 37, Ten Mile, was charged with driving under influence, violation of implied consent and driving on roadways laned for traffic and released on $3,000 bond.
Oct. 11
• Kenneth Earl Moss, 18, Knoxville, was charged with two counts of theft of property, identity theft, criminal trespass, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest and held without bond.
• Travis Lewis Robinson, 33, Humboldt, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, open container and driving on revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• Ricky Harold Williams, 57, Tellico Plains, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $16,000 bond.