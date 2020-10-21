Substitutes, bus drivers still a need

Finding bus drivers and substitute teachers remains difficult as local school districts navigate operational challenges during a pandemic.
Loudon County Schools started the year with a list of about 130 substitute teachers, but only 40-50 are working, Michael Garren, county director of schools, said.
“Even without any COVID-related issues in the schools, with just typical teacher absences for doctors appointments for sickness, things like that, then we’re having trouble filling all those positions with substitutes,” Garren said. “We’ve managed to do it so far. Sometimes we’ve had to be creative, but if we run into any issues where we have teachers that need to be quarantined or something like that then we would definitely have an issue. ... They may start coming more in the spring when they are a little more comfortable with the situation.”
He anticipated the drop this year.
“It’s not just here,” Garren said. “It’s all the school systems that I’ve talked to are experiencing the same issue. It seems to be a bigger issue with substitute teachers and bus drivers, and we’ve seen it some with cafeteria workers as well.”
With fewer substitutes, professional development has taken a hit, Garren said.
Increasing substitute teacher pay by $10 may soon be considered, which would add about $35,000 to the budget, he said.
Loudon County’s substitute teacher budget is $222,214, Chad Presley, county schools business manager, said.
“I think that’s something that the board wants to look at during the budget cycle for next year so that we can be a little more creative in what we do by looking at some other scales,” Garren said. “In talking with some of the systems around us, some that pay more than us are having the same issues as we are with the number of substitutes. I don’t think adjusting the salary right now is going to fix that problem, but I do think it needs to be addressed moving forward into the next budget year.”
Staying competitive with surrounding districts is important, he said.
Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said there is always a need for substitutes.
“We need additional ones this year,” Barker said. “Due to opportunities that we have for our teachers to telework, we have made another class of substitutes where we are getting them some training to be in the room as facilitators when we have teachers for whatever reason may have to be quarantined or out of the classroom, that they can work from home. We call that teleworking, and so we have substitutes that we need that will be trained to be able to operate the technology and the equipment and kind of be much like a team teacher with those teaching. That is a very different role than something we have had in the past with substitutes.”
The district has focused on advertising and using social media to convey the need for help. Barker said the district has hired “quite a few” substitutes.
Jeanie Mowery, Lenoir City business manager, said the district set aside roughly $175,000 in the budget for subs.
“For several years we’ve had an issue with having teachers that want to be substitutes,” Barker said. “One of the things that has worked well for us is that we offer our retiree teachers that opportunity, and that’s a win-win. That’s a win for our retirees and it’s a win for our students because they get a certified teacher. Having substitutes, whether it be substitute teachers, substitute bus drivers, substitute cafeteria workers, we always need additional personnel in those areas.”
Bus drivers needed
Dawn Cox, county schools transportation coordinator, said substitute drivers are always needed.
“We are just one of the many districts,” Cox said. “I think if you look nationally, two-thirds of the districts are having issues with bus drivers. We’re all having a shortage. We have been very blessed and very fortunate to have always been able to kind of think outside the box and make things work to get routes covered, but this year we started out the beginning of school year down six and that’s a pretty big number for us in terms of the number of buses we’ve got. We’re down to three now, so we’re in a lot better shape than a lot of other districts as far as some aren’t able to run routes. They’ve just had to say, ‘Look, we can’t run these.’ They have a bigger issue with that than we do, but one driver short is a big deal to us. We want to be able to run the routes.”
She said having fewer in-person students has helped some.
“We have no subs if a driver is sick, and they do have appointments that they need to go to, and we just don’t have any backup,” Cox said. “It’s got to work perfectly and flawlessly and everybody show up when they’re supposed to show up. We have no wiggle room, absolutely not.”
Some contractors have had to run routes themselves.
Mike Gray, Gray Transit owner, has worked with the county schools for 12 years.
“That’s across the whole county, this problem is,” Gray said. “I leave here and I’ll go to Loudon to help out. We can be helping out at any point, and that shouldn’t be the way it is. We need drivers so we can do mechanical, we can be on top of issues with kids on the bus. All of our time is being diverted to jumping in the driver’s seat and the other stuff is being neglected.”
While COVID-19 “ramped up” the problem, Gray has had difficulty finding drivers for about five years. Two drivers expressed concerns over the coronavirus.
“I’ve got a machine fogger,” Gray said. “I do everything, disinfecting every day to keep these two drivers here to make them feel comfortable. We go the extra mile, and they were worried, too. These weren’t the only two. Across the county there was a lot more.”
Issues of low pay and a need for insurance date back years, he said.
“When you start raising that bar and they’re making $14,000, something isn’t right,” he said. “This is across the United States. … That driver needs to be at $20,000 minimum pay to start with. They need insurance with that. That alone would spark things for this. The governor could make that happen because it’s federal money and it trickles down. It just seems like the interest in school buses, not on our county because we got an excellent system, but on the state level it just doesn’t seem like it’s a big concern.”
Lenoir City Schools owns and operates its 12 buses. Barker said one driver “might have an issue” with COVID-19, but “overwhelmingly our bus drivers have been wonderful.”
“We have devices on each bus and as the student gets on it checks their temperature, and we are requiring all students to wear masks on the buses,” Barker said. “I think that has helped our bus drivers feel much more comfortable being in that role. So we have not see that be a stumbling block to us.”