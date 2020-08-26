A Lenoir City man and Loudon teen were arrested Sunday after racing their cars down Broadway Street in Lenoir City.
Lenoir City Police Officer Riley Miller was at the intersection of Broadway and Kingston streets when he saw two vehicles drive past him at estimated speeds of 80-85 mph as if racing. Miller turned his sirens and blue lights on in an attempt to catch up with the cars heading toward U.S. Highway 321. As he approached, the cars almost wrecked into another car on Broadway Street, according to a report.
One car pulled into the parking lot of a business off Broadway, while the other turned onto South Walnut Street in an attempt to get away from law enforcement. Miller stopped in the parking lot and informed all units in the area of the fleeing car. Officers quickly located the second vehicle. The men were identified as Solis Guidman, 21, Lenoir City, and Jose Cisneros Espinoza, 19, Loudon.
Guidman had stopped in the parking lot, while Espinoza fled from police. Both drivers were without a license or insurance and admitted to racing.
Guidman was charged with reckless endangerment and held without bond.
Espinoza was charged with reckless endangerment, failure to move over for emergency vehicle, evading arrest and failure to appear and held without bond.
Drunk woman chargedA Lenoir City woman was arrested for assault Saturday after scratching a Lenoir City police officer.
Lenoir City Police Officer Andrew Lee responded to a call of an unwanted guest on North C Street where he found Chelsea Skye Hager, 32, who told Lee she had a no contact order against the person at the residence.
Hager said she had been staying at the home for a month but had been open-hand slapped on the face by the person that day. She had no observable injuries. She appeared intoxicated and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, according to a report.
The man and his mother told Lee that Hager showed up at their residence with packed bags and demanded to stay. Lee saw two packed bags at the scene. When the man refused to let Hager in, she “became belligerent and pushed him.” No injuries were seen on the man, Lee wrote in a report.
When Lenoir City Police Officer Riley Miller brought Lee written statements from everyone involved, Hager “aggressively ripped them from Officer Miller’s hand and scratched him, causing minor injury,” Lee wrote in a report.
Hager was placed into custody. During an investigation, officers did not find a no-contact order. Due to the lack of evidence of a physical assault between Hager and the man, and the inability to identify a primary aggressor, no arrest was made for domestic assault, Lee wrote in a report.
Hager was charged with simple assault and public intoxication and held on $2,000 bond.
Aug. 17
• Randy Dean Dattilio, 65, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $24,000 bond.
• Jon Richard Garrison, 46, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and held without bond.
• Robert Eugene Harrison, 67, Lenoir City, was charged with assault and released on $2,500 bond.
• Robin Nicole Hopkins, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Joseph Peter Matejka, Loudon, 88, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $7,500 bond.
• Marvin Ray Murrell, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property between $10,000-$60,000 and released on $7,500 bond.
• Matthew Shinsky, 62, Maryville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $2,500 bond.
• Joshua Alan Underwood, 33, Loudon, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $10,000 bond.
• Tucker Lane Warren, 21, Maryville, was charged with fraudulent use of credit card and held on $3,000 bond.
Aug. 18
• Tammie Lynne Harget, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Scott Michael Latour, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• Gregory Alan Mullins, 34, Rockwood, was charged with a Morgan County warrant and released without bond.
• Amber Jenne Oakes, 31, homeless, was charged with theft under $1,000 and simple possession/casual exchange and held on $3,000 bond.
• Joshua Adam Spears, 35, Loudon, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
Aug. 19
• Matthew Robert Houghton, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $150 bond.
• Horacio Mejia-Villegas, 33, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $3,500 bond.
• Rodney Wayne Presley, 39, Sweetwater, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• Dustin Duane Rolen, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault and held on $6,000 bond.
• Melissa Kay Thomas, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with six counts of failure to appear and held on $106,000 bond.
Aug. 20
• Wesley Lebron Evans, 39, Cleveland, was charged with theft of property and held on $15,000 bond.
• Cetonio Lavar Washington, 36, Madison, was charged with violation of parole and held without bond.
Aug. 21
• Dustin Jay Baker, 23, Sweetwater, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Lewis John Linhart Jr., 42, Kingston, was charged with aggravated domestic assault-felon and released on $5,000 bond.
• Robert Allen Torres Jr., 21, Maryville, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $3,000 bond.
• Cody Dwayne Whitaker, 25, Madisonville, was charged with violation of probation and released on $1,000 bond.