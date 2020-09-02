Springplace gets 'face lift'

Lenoir City officials and others involved with the cut of a ribbon Aug. 26 celebrated the completion of a $3.6 million renovation to Springplace Apartments.
Renovations began in October 2018 and lasted about a year, Bob Martineau, LHP Capital president, said. LHP Capital acquired the property in 2018.
Visitors last week toured an upgraded apartment to see the changes made.
“This is a 72-unit affordable housing property for seniors and individuals with disabilities in Lenoir City,” Martineau said. “The place was originally built in 1978, it was 40 years old, so it was time for a little bit of a face lift and improvement. It was a wonderful little property here but as with any property of 40 years of age it was time for a little modernization and upgrade.”
Renovations included new counter tops, bathroom fixtures and flooring, upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and an upgraded community room, Martineau said.
“It’s been a major upgrade,” he said. “We also did outside major upgrades for landscaping and resurfacing of the parking lot to make the property outside much more pleasing to the community. ... LHP could not do these types of projects without partnerships of many, from our construction team to (Tennessee Housing Development Agency) and to the local government officials.”
Lenoir City Council and Loudon County Commission in 2018 approved a payment of in lieu of taxes agreement that same year. The PILOT is for 10 years and allowed the new owner to remodel and renovate the 40-year-old property.
Loudon County Economic Development Agency Executive Director Jack Qualls in 2018 said the PILOT would be 10 years at $25,000 per year, and renovations would bring the property tax up to about $50,000 annually.
“It takes a commitment and cooperation with everyone to make a project like this work and certainly Lenoir City played a small part in it, along with city council and city recorder Jim Wilburn,” Tony Aikens, Lenoir City mayor, said. “... Certainly I can remember when this was nothing but a ball field 40 years ago, and I grew up on this side of town, and this complex, of course, was built to accommodate the senior citizens who we should be taking care of and the adults with disabilities. Certainly it’s just amazing what it looks like today after the renovations and we’re certainly appreciative.”
Aikens said the upgrade was “fabulous” and hoped residents were proud of the work.
Tennessee Housing Development Agency East Tennessee Liaison Katie Moore was present for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
“We work to expand and preserve affordable housing and units like these that are so wonderful, that have served this community for so many years oftentimes need a lot of repairs because they’ve been around for so long,” Moore said. “The preservation of these units is just so incredibly wonderful to this community. It changes lives and we are working hard to serve Tennessee communities and projects exactly like this. So our part of this project were housing credits. LHP was awarded the credits and I want to specifically thank First Horizon who purchased those credits and allowed the equity brought to this project so that these amazing renovations could be done.”