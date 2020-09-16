A Lenoir City man was arrested Sept. 9 after speeding led to various drug charges.
Lenoir City Police Officer Riley Miller conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 321 after seeing a Ford truck travel 59 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. Miller talked with the driver, Colby Wester Greene, 20, and noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck. After asking how much marijuana was in the vehicle, Greene said less than an ounce and handed a Miller a jar with 15.1 grams inside.
Miller then asked Greene to pull his truck into a nearby business parking lot for a search. Miller found two grinders, one glass pipe and one “hitter pipe,” all containing either marijuana or marijuana residue, Miller wrote in a report.
Greene was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, sale, delivery, possession of a controlled substance and released on $3,000 bond.
Man threatens group
A Lenoir City man was charged with assault after trespassing Thursday at an apartment complex in Lenoir City.
LCPD Officer Ron DeLand arrived at the apartment complex after receiving a disturbance call and saw a man run behind the building. DeLand spoke with three witnesses who were visiting a friend at her apartment when Marlon Ivan Oliva Gonzalez, 24, showed up drunk, DeLand wrote in a report.
The woman and Gonzalez went outside and began arguing. The three witnesses followed when they heard the woman screaming. They saw Gonzalez hitting the woman and tried to stop the attack. Gonzalez told them he carried a gun and was going to kill them. One of the witnesses tried getting in her car, and Gonzalez dragged her out, began hitting her in the head and told her, “You’re not leaving.” Another witness wrestled Gonzalez to the ground, DeLand wrote in a report.
The apartment manager said Gonzalez had been banned from the property in 2017 and wasn’t supposed to be back. The manager had a written trespass order with Gonzalez’s signature, according to the report.
Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence and criminal trespass and released on $3,000 bond.
Sept. 7
• Tiffany Jean Balthazor, 38, Sweetwater, was charged with theft of property and prohibited weapons and held on $7,500 bond.
• Alecia Deanna Lawson, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Joseph David Ristow, 37, Sweetwater, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage and released on $2,500 bond.
• Walter Earl Russell, 47, Knoxville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $4,000 bond.
• Misty Elwana Seay, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale, possession of meth and held on $10,000 bond.
• Erin Leigh Tilley, 32, Loudon, was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked/suspended license and reckless driving and held on $7,000 bond.
• Brian Keith Walker, 33, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held on $10,000 bond.
Sept. 8
• Jerry Allen Covington, 39, Lenoir City, was charged with two juvenile court attachments and held on $600 bond.
• Christopher Scott Moses, 50, Friendsville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Elicia Brandi Ramsey, 29, Kingston, was charged with theft, trespass and contraband in a penal institute and released on $17,000 bond.
• Devin Blaise Swann, 26, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving and released on $4,500 bond.
• David Franklin Thomas, 28, homeless, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $6,000 bond.
Sept. 9
• Glenn Holden Feezell, 21, Loudon, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery of a Schedule VI substance, possession of a Schedule VI substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
• Doyle Ray Harmon, 50, Sweetwater, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and assisting other agency and held on $1,000 bond.
• Akeelya Lydia Harris, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and held on $2,500 bond.
• Thomas Lynn Ingram, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and held on $3,500 bond.
• Dakota Shandale Johnson, 24, Lenoir City, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Derek Joe Littleton, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear and held on $10,000 bond.
• Eric Shane Montgomery, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and released on $10,000 bond.
• Demetrius Frederick Swisher, 46, homeless, was charged with assisting other agency and released without bond.
• James David Tilley, 47, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,000 bond.
Sept. 10
• Nicholas Chandler Christian, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation, possession of meth and contraband in a penal institute and held on $24,500 bond.
• Melissa Ann Coker, 52, Madisonville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $1,000 bond.
• Travis Spencer Cook, 42, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and released on $14,000 bond.
• James Robert Evans, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and released on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Wayne Henderlight, 38, Knoxville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, manufacture, sale, delivery or possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $13,500 bond.
• Jessica Cheyenne Littleton, 25, Lenoir City, was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Brittany Michelle Lyles, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and held without bond.
• Victoria Elise Morris, 30, Athens, was charged with theft under $1,000 and held on $4,000 bond.
• Lawrence Allen Powell, 42, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $6,000 bond.
• Shawna Nicole Smallen, 29, Loudon, was charged with failure to appear and held on $20,000 bond.
Sept. 11
• Terri Leigh Ann Aikens-Parks, 44, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of theft of property and released on $2,000 bond.
• Bradley Joseph Christian, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Kristan Leanna Franklin, 32, Rocky Top, was charged with capias-general sessions and held on $2,000 bond.
• Ronald Knight Georgi, 55, Tellico Plains, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
• Elizabeth Jane Gregory, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with contraband in a penal institute and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $17,000 bond.
• Joshua Daniel Martin, 29, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence, assault and reckless driving and released on $4,000 bond.
• Ricky Wayne Mills, 35, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released on $10,000 bond.
• Christopher Scott Odell, 31, Kingston, was charged with failure to appear and released on $1,000 bond.
• Kimberly Marie Reagan, 32, Lenoir City, was charged with theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass and held without bond.
• Ryan Canaan Romines, 35, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $3,000 bond.
• Sharon Lee Shelton, 50, Madisonville, was charged with capias-criminal court and released on $5,000 bond.
Sept. 12
• Ismael Granados, 30, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held without bond.
• Bailey Michael Hughes, 21, Louisville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Alice Joanne Jackson, 28, Harriman, was charged with failure to appear and held on $15,000 bond.
• Taylor Ryan Lifford, 21, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $2,500 bond.
• Tyrone Labott Moore, 40, Harriman, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
• Isaiah Bryan Renfroe, 20, Knoxville, was charged with public intoxication and held on $1,000 bond.
• Aimee Lynn Smith, 38, Maryville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation and held without bond.
• Walter Lawrence Stachowicz, 38, homeless, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to appear and held on $1,500 bond.
• Belinda Rose Vernon, 52, Madisonville, was charged with theft of property and held without bond.
• Megdalen Jane Walton, 32, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment and held on $3,500 bond.
• Harold Wayne Wolfenbarger, 42, Etowah, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,500 bond.
Sept. 13
• Cheryl Clark Ballard, 39, Dandridge, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and held on $1,500 bond.
• Jennifer Suzzanna Helton, 35, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of community corrections and released on $5,000 bond.
• Julio Zamu Morales-Zamudio, 31, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Timothy Trent Spires, 48, Greenback, was charged with leaving the scene of accident with property damage, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on a revoked/suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $9,000 bond.