The Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission recently discussed contract negotiations with Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services.
The board in July voted to resume contract negotiations with Santek after suspending them upon hearing the news of the Republic Services acquisition. Board attorney Kevin Stevens updated the board on those negotiations.
The biggest sticking point was the board asking Santek to close the 14-acre expansion adjacent to the 53 acres after the contract ends. Santek had previously disagreed. Stevens said this was the primary concern of the contract.
“We now ensure a couple of important things,” Stevens said. “One, that they would agree to close the entire 53 acres. Two, that they would continue to pay the existing fees under the agreement. Three, they would bond off the entire 53-acre closure obligation, and I think another important aspect that’s not always discussed is their agreement to limit the height of the landfill, which is certainly a major issue and has been with our constituents. So those are the key terms in the negotiations which have been ongoing with many years now. I don’t know that there will be significant, if any, further negotiations regarding language of an agreement.”
The board also passed an addendum to limit the 150-mile radius of accepted trash to 75 miles, which Santek rejected.
“Santek’s initial response is it’s not subject to negotiation,” Stevens said. “… Santek rejected that, and a decision point we have is whether we want to include it now in a proposal related to the second amendment, or a response may be we’re not willing to continue discussions until it’s an addendum to the existing contract.”
Board member Kelly Littleton-Brewster believes Santek will reject the proposal, but it couldn’t hurt to put it in the amendment.
“During the conversation, it was addressed that it’s not necessarily a ‘no’ forever,” Ben Johnston, Santek representative, said. “it’s just at this time it’s a little bit more difficult than what we’re trying to negotiate through the second amendment now. Again, I plan on going back and having those conversations again tomorrow and saying, ‘Hey, this is a really big point. We need some additional information behind this.’ So, again, I think how it was portrayed was at this given moment — it’s difficult, but it’s not a ‘no’ forever.”
Stevens suggested the board use the contract as leverage to negotiate the radius addendum.
“Larry (Jameson, board member) had a strategic reason for doing what he wanted to do last month, and Santek rejected it,” Stevens said. “Now, I think a response at the time frankly Santek may not have appreciated how significant an issue that was or how important that was to continuing these negotiations. I think if the message to them is this has to be in the amendment or we don’t move forward with the amendment, we might get a different response.”
Board members Bruce Hamilton and Art Stewart motioned and seconded, respectively, to reduce the trash reception radius from 150 miles to 75 miles in the second amendment. The motion passed 4-3, with board members Stewart, Larry Jameson and Littleton-Brewster opposing.