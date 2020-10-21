Loudon County Solid Waste Disposal Commission during a Oct. 13 meeting discussed feedback from the special called Sept. 29 workshop and options moving forward with contract negotiations with Matlock Bend Landfill operator Santek Waste Services.
The Sept. 29 workshop saw members from Loudon County Commission, Lenoir City Council and Loudon City Council attend to ask questions about the contract amendment, which would extend Santek’s current agreement through 2038. Stakeholders also had questions about Republic Service’s possible acquisition of Santek, which were answered by Santek Chief Operating Officer Tim Watts.
“I thought it was very productive meeting,” Kevin Stevens, board attorney, said. “I think it was absolutely the right thing to do to get the stakeholders together informally, give them an opportunity to ask questions to get a bit more educated. I think most of the stakeholders left with a better understanding of the process and the proposed amendment, and there may still be questions, and I’m sure many more discussions.”
Larry Jameson, solid waste board member, said he had “mixed reviews” from several who attended the meeting. One of the questions raised was how the board would handle a dissenting vote.
“I guess where I’m at here is how are we going to — if you have two of the stakeholders’ blessing, approval, one with disapproval, you know, we’re trying to make everybody happy, but we’re also trying to make the constituents of Loudon County happy with a contract,” Jameson said. “I think from what I’m hearing, I don’t think we’re going to hear anything too soon. I think it’s going to be toward the end of the year on some. So I guess my question is, when it comes time for this commission to move forward or back up on this extension, what are we going to do?”
Steve Field, solid waste board chairman, said Jameson’s question is the “$12 million question,” and asked board member Tammi Bivens if Loudon City Council raised concerns.
“Loudon city has the option of doing a feasibility study (to run the landfill), but we don’t want to spend that taxpayer money without knowing,” Bivens said. “If the commission votes on it, it could pass with or without the city of Loudon approving it is my understanding. We don’t want to spend $12,000 on a feasibility study for no reason, but that is a question that came up. Is it majority vote on that? If so, then it seems like the majority vote, from my understanding speaking with other entities, is it’s probably going to go through.”
Field asked the board how the matter should be navigated if there isn’t unanimity within stakeholders.
“In the event that we don’t have a unanimous agreement by all the stakeholders, I believe we have the authority to do what we see is right,” Stevens said. “That’s just something that this commission is just going to have to make an ultimate determination once we have more information from the stakeholders.”
Stevens posited it wouldn’t make sense for the board to expect unanimity from every individual member of the three stakeholder bodies. Instead, the board should look for unanimity among the whole group.
“I think we’ll certainly have more information once we hear back from at least two stakeholders, hopefully in November,” Stevens said. “There may come a point in time in November or December or soon thereafter that this commission needs to make a tough decision ultimately. But I think we’re wise to get as much information as we can from the stakeholders as reasonably quickly as we can.”