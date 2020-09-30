East Simpson Road will be closed through Oct. 20 while crews begin work on a widening project.
Drivers on Shaw Ferry Road will not be able to turn onto Simpson Road, while drivers coming from U.S. Highway 321 will detour onto Kelsey Lane to get to First Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
According to a public notice from contractor McKinnon Construction Company, residents living on the road will be allowed to go to and from homes. Construction work and equipment will be present “anywhere from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.,” according to the notice.
Work will include moving equipment, tree pruning and stone being put down.
“I would ask that the motoring public please be patient and be mindful and remember that the beneficial outcome of this project will far outweigh the temporary inconvenience,” Amber Scott, Lenoir City administrator, said in an email correspondence.
This is the first traffic phase, according to the notice. The next phase will allow eastbound one-way traffic only.
Lenoir City Council in July approved a bid to McKinnon Construction Company for $1.1 million. Plans include widening the road from 18 feet to 26 feet, adding a sidewalk opposite FBC and removing a hill coming from Shaw Ferry Road. Work is afforded through an 80-20 split through the Tennessee Department of Transportation Local Programs Surface Transportation Program funding.