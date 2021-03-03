A brother and sister are facing charges following the robbery of three banks last year in East Tennessee and North Carolina.
Charles Pingley, 52, of North Carolina and Loretta Johnson, 50, of Maryville were indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 17 for one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery and two counts of bank robbery.
The case is set for trial April 27 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
The indictment alleges Pingley and Johnson conspired to rob banks October-December. The two first robbed a bank of more than $15,000 in Carolina Beach, N.C., on Oct. 6 before coming to Foothills Federal Credit Union in Lenoir City on Nov. 5 and taking more than $9,000. The last robbery was Nov. 27 at Simmons Bank in Vonore, where the two took more than $22,000.
“The day that our robbery occurred, we were fortunate to have a quick response from our officers and investigators as well as the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and the Knoxville FBI office,” Don White, Lenoir City police chief, said. “Then through our investigation and cooperation with other surrounding counties, we were able to determine the vehicle and then ultimately the FBI agents that were working with the different local agencies were able to piece everything together and have a successful arrest and obviously an indictment now on the sister and her brother, Charles Pingley.”
White was “shocked” the robbery occurred across the street from Lenoir City Police Department.
“Identifying the vehicle was the No. 1 thing out of the gate and then tracking that particular tag actually came back to a vehicle I believe in Knoxville,” White said. “Tracked those folks down, their tag had been stolen at a restaurant so then we checked license-plate readers in Blount County. We found out that vehicle had done a pre-run, it had come into Lenoir City a couple hours beforehand and actually he was checking his route I guess to get back out of town. We knew we had the right vehicle and then we started piecing things back with the FBI.
“Then actually through their resources knew that they had a bank robbery over in North Carolina about three or four weeks prior to ours and then with a same build and body size as our guy they thought there maybe could be some similarities,” he added. “All of a sudden we get another robbery in Vonore and I think that one was probably three or four weeks after ours.”
Both face up to 20 years in imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, up to three years of supervised release, any applicable forfeiture and a $100 special assessment for each bank robbery count. If convicted of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, both face up to five years in imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, one year of supervised released and a $100 special assessment.
The investigation was handled by the FBI, LCSO, LCPD and four additional agencies in North Carolina and Tennessee.
“It’s fantastic,” Jimmy Davis, LCSO chief deputy, said of the indictment. “It shows obviously a good partnership with the FBI, Lenoir City, and ... the FBI responded rather quickly. Had good statements from the individuals inside the bank, some video footage that they had, so I think that helped with the investigation.”