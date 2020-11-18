Two women were arrested Nov. 10 in Lenoir City after an attempted shoplifting led to a high-speed chase.
Lenoir City Police Officer Andrew Lee responded to a theft at a business on U.S. Highway 321. An employee said Mikaylah Alyssa Grigsby, 20, Murfreesboro, and Lacey Jade Sides-Cook, 24, Nashville, were attempting to steal items when he and a fellow employee asked the women to leave.
Lee saw Grigsby enter the business again and she was detained for failing to comply with demands not to enter the store and “due to her belligerence,” Lee wrote in a report.
The employees told Lee the women became aggressive when they were caught putting items in their purses. They then began throwing the items at the employees and refused to leave.
Employees told Lee and other officers that Sides-Cook fled the scene in a white Nissan Rogue. While speaking with Lee, the employees saw Sides-Cook at a nearby business. Officers left to find her.
Sides-Cook ignored the commands of Officer Carlos Espinoza to stop the vehicle and quickly left the gas station. Espinoza followed with his emergency lights engaged. Sides-Cook didn’t pull over and instead drove on Interstate 75 South, where she swerved in and out of traffic at speeds up to 110 miles per hour. Near mile marker 78, Sides-Cook hit a guardrail and finally stopped at the Exit 76 ramp, according to a report.
An inventory of the vehicle revealed two Xanax pills and two marijuana bongs.
Officers determined Grigsby was impaired. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Employees did not want to pursue charges for theft, assault or criminal trespass.
Grigsby was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
Sides-Cook was charged with reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving and held on $28,000 bond.
North Carolina man caught with teen
A Hickory, N.C., man was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after being caught at Rock Springs Park after hours.
At 1:32 a.m. Sunday, Lenoir City Police Officer Ron DeLand saw a suspicious car parked with the engine running at Rock Springs Park. He spoke with the driver, Fredi Alamanza-Lara, 20, and a female passenger. He told the two the park closed at 11 p.m., and there had been vandalism there recently, DeLand wrote in a report.
After checking Alamanza-Lara’s license, DeLand learned it was revoked out of North Carolina.
The passenger told DeLand she was 18 years old but couldn’t provide proof of her identification. DeLand then learned she was 16 years old. She said she lied because “she was scared,” DeLand wrote in a report.
She told DeLand she had been talking to Alamanza-Lara through social media and met him at the park to talk. She told her parents she was staying at her grandfather’s.
The girl was charged with criminal impersonation and curfew violation.
Alamanza-Lara was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
Nov. 9
• Jose Manuel Francisco, 29, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $2,500 bond.
• Amber Jenne Oakes, 31, homeless, was charged with public intoxication and released on $283 bond.
• Katelyn Marie Perdue-Hart, 29, Athens, was charged with violation of probation and a juvenile court attachment and held on $7,650 bond.
• Candice Denise Russell, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with contempt of court, failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation and released on $24,800 bond.
• Travis Brent Smith, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• Kaleb Gavin Thompson, 21, Athens, was charged with theft of property and held on $10,000 bond.
Nov. 10
• John Terry Barber, 40, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-criminal court and held on $10,000 bond.
• Christal Lee Bruce, 44, Cynthiana, Ky., was charged with driving under the influence and released on $4,000 bond.
• Adrian Maurice Green, 48, Lenoir City, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Michael James Tinkle, 35, Ashland City, was charged with theft of property and held on $1,500 bond.
Nov. 11
• Alex Kyler Hughes, 24, Maryville, was charged with violation of community corrections and held on $1,000 bond.
• Steven F. McCarter, 49, Madisonville, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence and released on $2,000 bond.
• Cody Hawk Wright, 25, Sweetwater, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $4,000 bond.
Nov. 12
• Melissa Gail Dinwiddie, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Catherine Ann Elder, 34, Decatur, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held on $2,000 bond.
• Isacc Dayvon Ernest, 24, Loudon, was charged with three counts of capias-general sessions and capias-municipal court and held on $6,000 bond.
• Annette Renee Felty, 56, North Charleston, S.C., was charged with public intoxication and released on $1,000 bond.
• Frankie Louise Hammontree, 82, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespass and released without bond.
• Timothy Dwain Harris, 47, Decatur, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and released on $2,000 bond.
• Robert Eugene Perkins, 53, Loudon, was charged with violation of probation and released without bond.
• Michael Todd Sims, 51, Loudon, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $1,000 bond.
Nov. 13
• Tammy Sue Martin, 51, Louisville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held $5,500 bond.
• Joshua Matthew Massengill, 38, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-general sessions and released on $1,000 bond.
• Scottie Daryl Norris, 44, Luttrell, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Jimmie Elwood Shelton Jr., 48, Powell, was charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and held without bond.
• Daniel Edward Spencer, 45, Madisonville, was charged with a juvenile court attachment and released on $114 bond.
• Joshua Todd Webb, 44, Crossville, was charged with violation of probation and held on $25,000 bond.
Nov. 14
• Jesse Howard Baker, 41, Lenoir City, was charged with failure to appear and held without bond.
• Jeremy Keith Duke, 33, Knoxville, was charged with failure to appear and held on $2,000 bond.
• Christopher Lloyd James, 34, Lenoir City, was charged with capias-municipal court and released on $1,000 bond.
• Timothy Scott Mabry, 48, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule I substance, two counts of simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Tracie Jenelle Melton, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with theft of property and released without bond.
• Ralph Lanier Piety, 47, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held on $2,000 bond.
• Joseph James Young, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with vandalism and released on $2,500 bond.
Nov. 15
• Abigail Devayla Duckworth, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Jeremiah James Henry, 37, Greenback, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and reckless driving and held on $17,000 bond.
• James Patrick McGinnis, 74, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
• Charles Edward Robinette, 49, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of probation and held without bond.
• William Wade Robinson, 28, was charged with reckless endangerment and driving under the influence and held without bond.
• Anthony Ernest Squailia Jr., 30, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, delivery, resale of a Schedule II substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held on $12,000 bond.