Shots echoed Saturday afternoon at Loudon Municipal Park as several hopeful participants fired rifles for a good cause.
The 13th annual Loudon Fire and Police departments turkey shoot wrapped up over the weekend, the final of three during November. For more than a decade people have come together to help raise money for children’s Christmas presents.
“It’s been just a pure charity mission,” Bobby Lankford, LPD field training officer, said. “Police officers, firemen, EMS, church members, community members see children and young people in the neighborhood who are in need, and we decided to start a charity to help curb that a little around Christmas so kids didn’t go without. We’re truly blessed that we have an outstanding community that gets behind it, supports it.”
Lankford estimated about 160 children had their Christmas wishes fulfilled last year, which was up from 120 in 2018.
Youth are referred to the LFD and LPD by schools, housing authorities, churches and others in the community, Andy Disney, LFD fireman, said.
“The number of children that we’re caring for is not getting any smaller,” Disney said. “Each year it seems like we’re supporting more and more kids and we’re glad to be able to help them out.”
Officers and firemen don’t go into the fundraiser with a money goal in mind. Instead, they just hope the community responds positively.
“We raise what we raise,” Lankford said. “Officer Marty Ward does the golf tournament at WindRiver every October and then I turn around and do the turkey shoot in November. It’s varied monies from year to year. When we first started out we were lucky to raise around $3,000 a year. I think our highest year was maybe $12,000.”
Lankford on Monday estimated about $12,000 has been collected between the turkey shoot, golf tournament and a gun raffle.
Through a sponsorship with Volunteer State Armory and Bear Arms Gun Store, the departments are holding a Children’s Christmas Fund raffle for a Savage Model 320 12-gauge shotgun, Savage Model 64 22LR rifle and an Esee knife. Disney said tickets are $5. A drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the LFD fire apparatus bay. For more information, call the department at 865-408-0408.
For “several years” the effort has collected at least $10,000, which speaks volumes about the community, Lankford said.
“We’re blessed that the community cares about each other,” he said. “People in this community — it is just like one big family.”
The turkey shoot attracts participants from surrounding communities.
Donna Duncan came with her daughter, husband and father for the second year in a row. Although she mostly spent the day watching and helping Lankford, the event afforded 12-year-old daughter Destinee Pope a chance to practice.
“Not necessarily the turkey shoot but we have always made sure that she knows the safety of a gun, that she knows how to use one properly and things like that,” Duncan said. “She had really just had any experience before even coming up here, my dad took her to our farm once or twice and let her practice. Other than that, we had mainly talked about the safety of a handgun because that’s what we had. Then she wanted something a little bit bigger to try.”
The day was also an opportunity to teach her to help those less fortunate.
“We definitely love the mission of it,” Duncan said. “We may not have much ourselves but we definitely have more than most. We try to teach her not everybody has everything that you have. We’ve always tried to teach her pay it forward. Even though you may not have exactly what you’re wanting right now, you have everything you need. Some don’t. We’ve always just kind of stressed to her if you see someone and you can help, whether it’s a smile or a handshake or a hug or just a kind word, give that, give what you can. To me this is just a good way for her to come and feel like she’s doing her part.”
Jason Bivens didn’t fire a rifle but watched others and supported the cause.
“I think they ought to do more of it,” Bivens said. “There’s a lot of people out here that needs, a lot of kids need some help.”
Christmas shopping will start in early December, Disney said.
“It’s not an overnight deal,” Disney said. “It takes a few weeks to make sure we get everything together because we buy individually for each kid, it’s not across the board. We get their sizes, we buy specifically for each kid. They get to pick a particular toy or something like that and we try to get that toy for each kid. ... The firemen, we get together and package the gifts and we’re the ones that are able to deliver these gifts to some of these families and stuff. It’s not fair to all these people that support it really because they’re going to receive a blessing, but it is extra special to us because we get to actually hand them the gifts and see the smiles on these kids. I wish everybody here supporting this could see those children and just see how happy they are.”