Service groups hope for steady year

With a tumultuous year caused by COVID-19, service organizations such as Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County and Mid-East Community Action Agency adjusted operations to keep up with community needs.
Cindy Black, Good Sam executive director, said the organization has been fully operational since June. Various programs were initially shut down until accommodations could be made.
Good Sam still does not allow clients in the building, but many services may be completed over the phone, including utility and rent assistance and pharmacy help, Black said.
In the fall, Good Sam put on its annual backpack distribution, which was hosted outside on the sidewalk. Black believes this year’s backpack distribution will see the same format because she isn’t certain when clients will be allowed inside again.
“We would be happy, and I think very excited, if we stayed where we are in terms of continuing to do our services,” she said. “We have expanded some services such as food. … Second Harvest gave us a green light if somebody comes to our door and is hungry, we give them food. We want to continue that mindset. We want to help our families that are still struggling if they haven’t made it back to the workforce.”
Families who are in critical need will get assistance.
“We know that we do continue to see a spike in utility assistance, especially when the cutoff notices go out, and then sometimes the utility assistance is very high because they’ve had other things going on, so we’re hoping to help,” Black said. “We have been able to help more with that this year. That’s been very good. We’ve been able to help twice a year instead of once.
“We’re looking to continue good and steady, and then as we can expand, we’re looking at some things that we can expand in terms of our dental program,” she added. “But just being there for our clients and being able to give them other resources if we can’t help.”
Tonya Williams, MECAA programs services director, said 2020 saw an increase in requests for rent and utility assistance and a decrease in food assistance. She believes the decrease may be in part due to the increase in food stamps.
Rent has been MECAA’s highest-requested service since COVID-19 hit, she said. Quarterly commodity distributions have been able to continue operations as usual.
Williams thinks 2021 will be busier despite declining COVID cases.
“I think with this last stimulus package, there’s money coming to assist with utilities and they’ve released an announcement that a water program will be coming,” she said. “I don’t know if that’s going to come through us. I know it’s coming to Tennessee, but I don’t know what state agency is going to house that. ... I think that some changes are coming, but I just don’t know if they’ll be within our agency or not.”