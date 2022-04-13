Loudon County Schools held an inaugural teacher recruiting fair Thursday at the Loudon County Technology Center.
Prospective teachers lined up in front of tables where local principals sat to give short pitches on their school and ask preliminary questions of candidates.
Director of Schools Mike Garren said he was pleased with turnout by prospective teachers and principals who interviewed candidates. The schools emailed colleges about upcoming graduates and used social media to publicize the event.
Garren said schools are getting more proactive because of the difficulty finding teachers in the post-pandemic hiring market. Schools typically send interviewers to college recruitment events to meet candidates.
He said wages are a big barrier, especially when competing districts and private industry pay more. This year the schools lost more teachers to private industry, possibly because businesses are also facing worker shortages and have ramped up recruitment efforts.
Matt Brookshire, interim principal at Eaton Elementary School, said he met several good candidates in the first hour. He said his school had a few openings because of retirements.
Brookshire said he likes to be proactive in recruiting to find the most qualified candidates.
“You always want to interview the best,” he said.
Julie Headrick, who is qualified as an elementary teacher, was interviewing with Brookshire. She said she had just moved to Tennessee from northern California and wanted to learn more about job opportunities.
Headrick had been working as a substitute teacher while living in Anderson County awaiting a house to be built in McMinn County.
Kaitlyn Owens is a senior at Tennessee Tech completing student teaching at Highland Park Elementary School. She said she feels confident she can find a job teaching K-5 and would like to work in Loudon.
Because there seems to be a lot of other teachers looking for jobs, Owens said she is not sure she will be able to pick and choose where she wants to work.
“It seems like a lot of people apply for each job,” she said.
Lexi Mathews, also graduating from Tennessee Tech, said the event was her first chance to start interviewing. She lives in Knoxville and thinks Loudon would be a great place to work.
“I’ve heard lots of great things about this system,” she said.
Donna Stapleton, principal at Steekee Elementary School, was looking for a physical education teacher but none of the candidates she met had the right qualifications. Elementary schools are not the first choice for many P.E. teachers because there are no opportunities to coach a sports team, she said.
Jodi Lowery, principal at North Middle School, needs a librarian, which is a specific certification. She said she was hoping to recruit someone at the event.
Kathy Winsor, principal at Highland Park Elementary School, said she had seen a lot of good candidates, including some who are student teaching at her school right now. She said turnover is typically fairly low, probably because the school has an excellent reputation as a Rewards School for the last four years.
Winsor said when she loses a teacher it’s usually to a district like Maryville that pays more.
Christie Amburn, principal at Loudon Elementary School, pulled out all the stops in an attempt to get the most candidates at her table. She offered gift bags, candy, highlighter pens and fact sheets about the school.
She said she is always looking for good teacher candidates, even when she doesn’t have openings.
“You never know when someone is going to retire or leave over the summer,” Amburn said.
Chrislyn Coffey is from Lenoir City and a student at Liberty University. She said she wants to teach kindergarten or elementary students in Loudon County.
“It’s my calling,” she said. “It’s my passion.”