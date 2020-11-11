The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lenoir City Police Department are searching for the man who robbed Foothills Federal Credit Union on U.S. Highway 321 on Thursday.
LCPD and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office were first to arrive at the scene. Knoxville FBI has taken over the investigation, which is protocol for bank robberies, Don White, Lenoir City police chief, said.
“At approximately 12:30 p.m., a male subject entered the credit union, approached a teller and demanded money,” according to an FBI press release. “The teller complied with the demand. The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.”
There was no new information regarding the capture of the man by News-Herald presstime.
Lenoir City residents and people in surrounding areas should be on the lookout for the man dubbed the “Bluetooth Bandit.”
“The suspect was described as a white male in his 40s to early 50s and between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall,” according to the release. “The suspect was wearing glasses, a blue gaiter over his face, a blue hat with a triangle logo on the front, blue jeans and a gray zip-up shirt. The suspect was also wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery.”
If anyone has information regarding the man, call the FBI at 865-544-0751, submit an online tip at https://tips.fbi.gov or call LCPD at 865-458-9081.