Murphy graduates

Dylan Tadhg Murphy of Loudon, a political science major, recently graduated from the University of Mississippi.

Maluso on honor roll

Alec Robert Maluso of Lenoir City was recently named to the University of Mississippi spring semester honor roll list. To be eligible, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.75.

Ivey graduates

Emily Ivey of Loudon, an animal science major, recently graduated from Iowa State University.

Taylor joins society

Rachel Taylor of Greenback was recently initiated into the The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Tennessee Technological University.

Several on dean's list

The following made the Carson-Newman University dean’s list for the spring semester:

Lenoir City — Abigail Belcher, Alejandro Cortes, Lily Gray, Robert Hodge and Kayley King.

Greenback — Jennifer Colvin and Bryce Hanley.

Six graduate

The following students recently graduated from Carson-Newman University:

Lenoir City — Abigail Carter, James Cook, Chad Hasbrouck and Robert Hodge.

Loudon — Mitra Sarshuri.

Greenback — Sydney York.

Jones on dean’s list

Hannah Elizabeth Jones of Lenoir City was recently named to the dean's list for Mars Hill (N.C.) University.

Students graduate

The following students recently graduated from Lincoln Memorial University:

Lenoir City — Cristian Estrada, Autumn Walsh and Trysten Sherwood.

Loudon — Andrey Nikitin and Christina Mullinax.

Philadelphia — Samantha Brubaker.

Cobb graduates

Cameron Cobb of Lenoir City recently graduated from The Citadel.

Elliott graduates

Ryan Elliott of Loudon recently graduated from Union University.

