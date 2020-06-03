Murphy graduates
Dylan Tadhg Murphy of Loudon, a political science major, recently graduated from the University of Mississippi.
Maluso on honor roll
Alec Robert Maluso of Lenoir City was recently named to the University of Mississippi spring semester honor roll list. To be eligible, students must have a grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Ivey graduates
Emily Ivey of Loudon, an animal science major, recently graduated from Iowa State University.
Taylor joins society
Rachel Taylor of Greenback was recently initiated into the The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Tennessee Technological University.
Several on dean's list
The following made the Carson-Newman University dean’s list for the spring semester:
Lenoir City — Abigail Belcher, Alejandro Cortes, Lily Gray, Robert Hodge and Kayley King.
Greenback — Jennifer Colvin and Bryce Hanley.
Six graduate
The following students recently graduated from Carson-Newman University:
Lenoir City — Abigail Carter, James Cook, Chad Hasbrouck and Robert Hodge.
Loudon — Mitra Sarshuri.
Greenback — Sydney York.
Jones on dean’s list
Hannah Elizabeth Jones of Lenoir City was recently named to the dean's list for Mars Hill (N.C.) University.
Students graduate
The following students recently graduated from Lincoln Memorial University:
Lenoir City — Cristian Estrada, Autumn Walsh and Trysten Sherwood.
Loudon — Andrey Nikitin and Christina Mullinax.
Philadelphia — Samantha Brubaker.
Cobb graduates
Cameron Cobb of Lenoir City recently graduated from The Citadel.
Elliott graduates
Ryan Elliott of Loudon recently graduated from Union University.
