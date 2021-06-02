Calhouns graduate
Ethan Calhoun and Grant Calhoun, both of Lenoir City, graduated from Berry College in Rome, Ga. Ethan was also named to the spring dean’s list.
Two on dean’s list
Kaitlyn Manis of Philadelphia and Kaytlyn Nathan of Loudon were announced to the Belmont (Tenn.) University dean’s list for the spring semester.
Five on Carson-Newman dean’s list
The following students made the Carson-Newman University dean’s list for the spring semester:
• Lenoir City — Abigail Belcher, Lily Gray and Kayley King.
• Loudon — Sierra Eggleton.
• Greenback — Bryce Hanley.
Three graduate C-NU
Three Lenoir City natives earned the following degrees from Carson-Newman University:
• Ashley Allen — Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction.
• Kristi Thomas — Master of Science Counseling, Professional School Counseling.
• Kayla Vaughn — Education Specialist, Educational Leadership
Maluso on honor roll
Alec Robert Maluso of Lenoir City was named to the University of Mississippi spring semester honor roll list.
Two on president’s list
Eric Rhyno of Greenback and Christopher Freitag of Lenoir City were named to the Southern New Hampshire University winter president’s list.
Grooms earns degree
Raegan Nicole Grooms of Loudon graduated from Shorter University in Rome, Ga., with a master’s degree in business administration.
Jones on dean’s list
Hannah Elizabeth Jones of Lenoir City was named to the Mars Hill (N.C.) University spring semester dean’s list.
Several on Maryville list
The following students were named to the Maryville College spring semester dean’s list:
• Greenback — Emily Miller, Charis Ramsey, Maggie Ramsey and Myndalynn Word.
• Lenoir City — Daniel Tinoco Hernandez, Dawson Hope, Lesli Nolazco, Emma Patterson, Kyle Preston and David Rose-Franklin.
• Loudon — Derek Leach, Samantha Lowrey, Noah Smith and Jessica Zavala Garcia.
• Philadelphia — Colton Gentry.
Eleven graduate MC
The following students recently graduated from Maryville College:
• Lenoir City — Jacob Cortez, Daniel Tinoco Hernandez, Rene Tinoco Hernandez, Dawson Hope, Sarah McFalls, Emma Patterson, Kyle Preston and David Rose-Franklin.
• Loudon — Samantha Lowrey.
• Greenback — Charis Ramsey and Myndalynn Word.